Energy trader Mercuria posts record profit in 2021

March 25 (Reuters) - Mercuria Energy Group on Friday reported record annual net profit for 2021 of $1.255 billion, compared with $786 million net income in 2020.

The Geneva-based firm increased its investment in an energy transition that exceeded $1 billion, CFO Guillaume Vermersch said.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

