Energy trader Mercuria posts record profit in 2021

Brijesh Patel Reuters
Mercuria Energy Group on Friday reported record annual net profit for 2021 of $1.255 billion, compared with $786 million net income in 2020.

The Geneva-based firm increased its investment in an energy transition that exceeded $1 billion, CFO Guillaume Vermersch said.

