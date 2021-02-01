Oil

Energy trader Hartree joins European solar power venture

Julia Payne Reuters
Energy trading firm Hartree Partners has joined forces with AGP Group and NaGa Solar to develop at least 4 gigawatts of solar projects across Britain, the Netherlands and Germany, the firm said on Monday.

The venture, called AMPYR Solar Europe (ASE), builds on Hartree's existing partnership with AGP, which aims to develop 1.5 gigawatts of onshore wind, solar power and associated battery storage in Britain.

Hartree said the venture would allow institutional investors to put over 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) in a portfolio of projects.

AGP is a global fund focused on building environmentally sustainable assets. NaGa is a solar park developer based in the Netherlands.

New York-based Hartree, formerly HETCO, is owned by its senior staff, managers and Oaktree Capital, which has over $140 billion of assets under management.

($1 = 0.8275 euros)

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

