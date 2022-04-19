Energy trader Gunvor reports highest profit since 2015

Global energy trader Gunvor Group reported a net profit of $726 million for 2021, the highest since 2015, buoyed by its natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) divisions, the company said on Tuesday.

The net profit was up from 2020, when the Geneva-based company made $320 million. Revenues totalled $135 billion, up sharply from $50 billion in 2020, as energy and commodity prices rebounded following the COVID-19 pandemic and amid higher traded volumes. Gross profit was $1.54 billion in 2021.

Gunvor traded 240 million tonnes of crude oil, refined products, natural gas and other commodities last year, compared with 191 million tonnes in 2020.

