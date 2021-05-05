Energy trader Gunvor posts record trading, but revenue down

By Julia Payne

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Gunvor Group had its best trading year yet in 2020 after all desks performed well, driven in part by volatility in energy markets triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, though the trader sustained significant refining impairments.

The company's gross profits were $1.66 billion, while revenue fell to $50 billion from $75 billion in 2019.

"It's been a good year for the group and we continue to be on a good path in the first quarter focusing on the energy transition," Chief Financial Officer Muriel Schwab said in a phone interview.

"Thanks to strong earnings and cash flows, we have been able to strengthen our balance sheet in two ways. The first was taking a very conservative valuation of our refining assets...and second, building up our equity levels."

Impairments of $340 million eroded some gains and net profit for the year was $320 million, down from $381 million in 2019, the Geneva-based firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The impairments related to the mothballing of its refinery in Antwerp, Belgium, and the shutdown of the two crude distillation units at its Rotterdam refinery in the Netherlands. The tank farm at the Antwerp site was being converted into a terminal, Schwab said.

With the closure, the company's oil refining output has shrunk to about 100,000 barrels per day at its plant in Ingolstadt, Germany. The company said refining margins were negative all of last year.

Schwab said the strength was broad-based and derived in the second quarter from a super contango that boosted crude and oil products trade.

"We also saw on an on-going basis that core profitability drivers, independent of the structure, contributed to the good results," she said.

This year, renewables and investments relating to the energy transition will be the focus, including its new renewables venture Nyera.

Total traded volumes were slightly lower than 2019 at 191 million tonnes in 2020 or about 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The share of transitional fuels, which include natural gas, liquefied natural gas and biofuels, has risen to just under 50% of total volumes versus 2018 when they were only 28%.

Gunvor's dealings in Ecuador are being scrutinised by local authorities and as part of a bribery investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

A former Gunvor employee pleaded guilty to bribing Ecuadorian officials in relation to oil deals last month as part of a wider conspiracy the DOJ said included other Gunvor employees.

Schwab said that no provisions have been put aside for any potential fine.

