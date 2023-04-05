Energy trader Gunvor posts record net profit of $2.359 bln in 2022

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Gunvor Group posted a record net profit $2.359 billion in 2022, the energy trader said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The performance was broad-based across all geographies and all desks, including refining and shipping," the company said.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Jan Harvey)

