Energy trader Gunvor posts record net profit of $2.359 bln in 2022

April 05, 2023 — 12:32 pm EDT

Written by Ahmad Ghaddar for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Gunvor Group posted a record net profit $2.359 billion in 2022, the energy trader said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The performance was broad-based across all geographies and all desks, including refining and shipping," the company said.

