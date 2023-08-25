News & Insights

Energy trader Gunvor net profit down slightly in H1

August 25, 2023 — 04:24 am EDT

Written by Julia Payne for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global energy trader Gunvor on Friday posted a first-half net profit of $803 million, down from $841 million a year earlier.

The Geneva-based trader's revenue fell to $61 billion from $106 billion.

The trader had a record net profit of $2.36 billion for the full year 2022.

