Energy trader Gunvor net profit down slightly in H1

BRUSSELS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global energy trader Gunvor on Friday posted a first-half net profit of $803 million, down from $841 million a year earlier.

The Geneva-based trader's revenue fell to $61 billion from $106 billion.

The trader had a record net profit of $2.36 billion for the full year 2022.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

