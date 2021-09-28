Energy trader Gunvor Group says U.S. CFTC investigating Ecuador dealings

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Global energy trader Gunvor Group GGL.UL is under investigation by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in relation to its dealings in Ecuador, the company said in its first half 2021 results.

Earlier this year, a former employee pleaded guilty to involvement in what U.S. prosecutors called a scheme to bribe Ecuadorean government officials to win business from state-controlled oil company Petroecuador.

The results were made public on Tuesday following a rare bond issue earlier this month. Gunvor reported a net profit of $213 million for the period compared with $231 million in the first half of 2020.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.