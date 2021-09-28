Energy

Energy trader Gunvor Group says U.S. CFTC investigating Ecuador dealings

Julia Payne Reuters
Global energy trader Gunvor Group [GGL.UL] is under investigation by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in relation to its dealings in Ecuador, the company said in its first half 2021 results.

Earlier this year, a former employee pleaded guilty to involvement in what U.S. prosecutors called a scheme to bribe Ecuadorean government officials to win business from state-controlled oil company Petroecuador.

The results were made public on Tuesday following a rare bond issue earlier this month. Gunvor reported a net profit of $213 million for the period compared with $231 million in the first half of 2020.

