Energy trader Danske Commodities posts record earnings in volatile year

OSLO, April 7 (Reuters) - Danish energy trader Danske Commodities posted a six-fold rise in full-year 2021 operating profits amid unprecedented market volatility and an expansion of its business, the company said on Thursday.

Danske Commodities, a subsidiary of Norwegian energy major Equinor EQNR.OL and trading in 40 markets worldwide, said adjusted earnings before income and tax (EBIT) rose to 272 million euros ($297 million) from 43.5 million euros in 2020.

Adjusted gross profit was 345 million euros, up from 97 million the year before.

"Extreme weather events and a faster-than-expected economic bounce-back from Covid-19 combined with low gas storage levels resulted in historically high energy prices, which created both opportunities and challenges for energy market participants," CEO Helle Oestergaard Kristiansen said.

Danske Commodities safely navigated market volatility and soaring prices that put immense pressure on the liquidity of many market participants, she added.

"Looking ahead, we expect the volatile market situation of 2021 to continue in 2022, with significant political unrest as a main driver of energy prices," Kristiansen said.

Danske Commodities specialises in short-term power and gas trading and offers balancing, optimisation and hedging services to energy producers and suppliers.

($1 = 0.9159 euros)

