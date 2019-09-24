Energy, Technology Shares Dragging Down TSX

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent modest uptick, the Canadian stock market faltered and slipped into the red Tuesday morning as investors largely made cautious moves amid worries about global economic slowdown.

Comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that negotiations between the U.S. and China will resume in a couple of weeks in Washington aided sentiment.

Falling crude oil prices triggered a sell-off in the energy space. Information technology and healthcare shares too were mostly down with sharp losses.

Consumer staples, utilities, telecommunications and industrials shares found support, while financial and mining stocks were mostly flat.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 28.60 points, or 0.17%, at 16,838.60 around noon. Earlier, the index advanced to 16,917.62.

Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) shed more than 6%. Encana Corp (ECA.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and ARC Resources (ARX.TO) were down 2 to 5%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) also declined sharply.

In the information technology space, BlackBerry (BB.TO) plunged nearly 20% after reporting a loss of US$44 million in its latest quarter, compared with a profit of $43 million a year ago.

The company also said that it expects its adjusted revenue growth for fiscal 2020 to be in the range of 23 to 25%, driven by a double-digit percentage increase in billings year-over-year, and adjusted profitability for fiscal 2020. Previously, the company expected adjusted revenue growth of between 23 and 27%.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) declined more than 6%. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) and Photon Control (PHO.TO) were down 2.2% and 2%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Healthcare Index, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) declined more than 5.5%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Canntrust Holdings (TRST.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) lost 3 to 5%, while Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) declined 1.75%.

Detour Gold Corporation (DGC.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO) were up with sharp to moderate gains.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO) were among the other notable gainers.

