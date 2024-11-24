News & Insights

Energy Technologies Wins First Cable Contract

November 24, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Energy Technologies Limited (AU:EGY) has released an update.

Energy Technologies Limited has secured its first cable supply contract under a new business plan, winning an $860,000 package as part of a $4.2 million bid for a major infrastructure project in NSW. This marks a promising start for EGY, as the company continues to submit multiple tenders monthly, aiming to expand its market reach and enhance its growth potential. With a live tender book valued at approximately $34.6 million, Energy Technologies is poised for future success in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors.

