Energy Technologies Wins First Cable Contract

Energy Technologies Limited has secured its first cable supply contract under a new business plan, winning an $860,000 package as part of a $4.2 million bid for a major infrastructure project in NSW. This marks a promising start for EGY, as the company continues to submit multiple tenders monthly, aiming to expand its market reach and enhance its growth potential. With a live tender book valued at approximately $34.6 million, Energy Technologies is poised for future success in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors.

