Energy Technologies Limited Reports Strong AGM Outcomes

Energy Technologies Limited (AU:EGY) has released an update.
Energy Technologies Limited announced the successful outcomes of their 2024 Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of a director, being carried unanimously. The company also ratified the issue of ordinary shares and approved provisions to issue additional securities, indicating strong shareholder support. This positions the company well for future growth in the infrastructure, renewables, defence, and mining sectors.
