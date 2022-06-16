RXL

Energy supplies distributor Rexel raises 2022 financial guidance

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Electrical supplies distribution company Rexel RXL.PA raised its 2022 financial guidance on Thursday, unveiling targets for the 2022-2025 period that included share buybacks worth 400 million euros ($417.5 million).

For 2022, Rexell said, it was now targeting same-day sales growth of between 7% and 9%, up from an earlier figure of between 4% and 6%.

It also forecast for 2022 an adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) margin of about 6.7%, including 50 basis points of positive one-off effects, up from a previous target of above 6%.

($1=0.9581 euros)

