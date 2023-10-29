Energy Storage Boom Presents Opportunities for Investors

Alternative energy is forecast to grow rapidly in the coming years due to government subsidies and continued innovations which continue to drive power-generation costs lower. However, the bottleneck for the growth of the industry is proper infrastructure to store and transmit this power.

It’s also necessary as some types of alternative energy production such as wind, solar, and hydropower are adversely affected by weather. Until this goal is sufficiently solved, the world will continue to remain dependent on fossil fuels.

Investors have several options when it comes to investing in the growth of the energy storage industry. One is to own stocks of companies in the supply chain whether it means producers of metals like Albemarle, EV and battery producers like Tesla or BYD, or a provider of energy storage software, solutions, and services like Fluence Energy.

Another option is to invest in ETFs like the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT), the First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart GRID Infrastructure ETF (GRID), or the First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN). These are diversified, lower-cost ETFs that offer exposure to the energy storage theme and offer exposure to the largest companies in the space.

Finsum: Alternative energy is booming, but it also requires sufficient investments in energy storage to support its growth.

oil

OPEC

carbon

energy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.