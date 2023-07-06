Energy Stocks Underperform in Q2

In 2022, the energy sector was one of the few parts of the market that delivered positive returns for investors due to higher than expected global demand while supply was impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the story is much different in 2023 as the sector is down 4% YTD, while the S&P 500 is up more than 16%.

In Q2, energy stocks also lagged the market as covered by David Meats for Morningstar. Not surprisingly, the major reason is that oil prices were down by 10% and natural gas was off by 27%. Many were caught offside by weakness in oil given cuts from OPEC over the past few months.

According to Meats, energy stocks remain overvalued as most investors continue to assume higher prices. While he is shying away from most parts of the energy sector, he sees value in oilfield services.

He believes the global oil market will be in a small deficit over the next couple of quarters due to the aforementioned cuts from OPEC in addition to stronger than expected economic growth. In total, he expects 2024 production to be about 1.1 million barrels per day lower than 2023.

Finsum: Energy has underperformed in 2023 despite cuts from OPEC and a better than expected economy. While most energy stocks are not attractive from a value perspective, oil services are an exception.

bear market

recession

oil

equities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.