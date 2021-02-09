Energy Stocks, U.S. Stock Futures Consolidate from Recent Gains

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks and U.S. stock futures are consolidating from recent gains amid a similar pull back in commodities.

WTI and Brent are consolidating from seven days of gains. Investors will look ahead to the EIA Short Term Energy Outlook, which will be released at noon and will include 2021and 2022 US production estimates and which bullish traders hope will demonstrate a deceleration in production. API data will be released today and of inventory data tomorrow which is expected to show another draw in crude and a bullish indication would put stockpiles only +3% above the 5 year average.

Natural gas is down over 2% to $2.800 despite very cold weather settling into much of the Lower 48. Traders are looking to the EIA update at noon to assess the trends in US production.

US INTEGRATEDS

Australia’s embattled oil refining sector is set to suffer another heavy blow, with ExxonMobil expected to announce the closure of its 72-year-old Altona refinery in Victoria on Wednesday, Financial Review reported.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Royal Dutch Shell will narrow its exploration scope in Norway to focus on natural gas production and possibly offshore wind in future, it told the Norwegian oil and energy ministry.

Total posted better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter as oil prices stabilised, and said it would change its name as part of a push to diversify and grow renewable power and electricity production.

Total Board of Directors met on February 8, 2021, and decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held on May 28, 2021, the distribution of a final dividend of 0.66 €/share for fiscal year 2020, stable compared to the three interim dividends paid for fiscal year 2020.

According to Reuters, Total recorded a $7.2 billion net loss in 2020, hit by writedowns on assets as the COVID-19 pandemic hit fuel consumption, though earnings improved in the fourth quarter and the group maintained its dividend. Total said it would propose a payout of 0.66 euros per share for the October to December, in line with previous quarters in 2020.

The Papua New Guinea government and Total signed a long-awaited fiscal stability agreement for the Papua LNG project.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy recorded cash from operating activities of $273 million in 2020 compared with $3.3 billion in 2019. The company generated full-year adjusted funds flow of $147 million compared with $3.7 billion a year earlier. It reported a free funds flow shortfall of $694 million in 2020, largely driven by the collapse in crude oil prices, compared with free funds flow of $2.5 billion in 2019. Cenovus generated free funds flow of $99 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which included a $100 million ($0.08 per share) non-cash provision related to the Keystone XL pipeline project. The company had a full-year operating loss of $2.6 billion and a net loss of $2.4 billion compared with operating earnings of $456 million and net earnings of $2.2 billion in 2019.

U.S. E&PS

CNX Resources announced total proved reserves of 9.55 Tcfe, as of December 31, 2020, which is a 13% increase, compared to the previous year. CNX organically added 2,247 Bcfe of proved reserves through extensions and discoveries, which resulted in the company replacing over 440% of its 2020 net production of 511 Bcfe.

Citi resumed coverage on Devon Energy with a Buy rating.

JPMorgan resumed coverage on Devon Energy with an Overweight rating.

MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources to Neutral from Buy.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that it has priced an upsized private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, to eligible purchasers, of $550.0 million in aggregate principal amount of new 8.125% senior notes due 2028 at par. The Offering is expected to close on February 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

CANADIAN E&PS

BMO upgraded Paramount Resources to Outperform from Market Perform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes and C3 AI announced an artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration with PETRONAS, a global energy and solutions company from Malaysia, to apply joint BakerHughesC3.ai (BHC3) technology across the company's strategic digital transformation programs.

Goldman Sachs suspended coverage on Petrofac and Petroleum Geo Services ASA.

Petrofac unit strengthened its presence in Australia, having secured well project management contract in country with PTT exploration and production, Reuters reported.

PGS ASA is pleased to announce that the amendments to its term loan B, revoloving credit facility and export credit facility, as described in the Company’s announcement on October 21, 2020 and subsequent announcements, have now become effective pursuant to the UK Scheme of Arrangement proposed by the Company and approved by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales on February 2, 2021. All of the conditions precedent and implementation steps have been satisfied as of today, including the payment of fee related to the Transaction and the issuance of the convertible bond.

LafargeHolcim and Schlumberger New Energy will explore the development of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) solutions. The two companies will study the feasibility of capturing carbon from two LafargeHolcim cement plants, based in Europe and North America, using Schlumberger's carbon sequestration technologies. This innovative partnership paves the way for both companies to make strong inroads in carbon solutions.

According to Reuters, Schlumberger's New Energy division appointed Florence Lambert as the chief executive officer of its Genvia venture, effective March 1.

TechnipFMC announced that the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets approved the prospectus relating to the admission to listing and trading of the shares of Technip Energies N.V. on the regulated market of Euronext Paris in connection with its announced separation into two industry-leading, independent, publicly traded companies in the form of a share dividend to TechnipFMC shareholders of a 50.1% stake in Technip Energies.

TechnipFMC is pleased to announce that CTJV, a joint venture between Chiyoda Corporation and Technip Energies, has been awarded a major Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning contract by Qatar Petroleum for the onshore facilities of the North Field East Project. This award will cover the delivery of 4 mega trains, each with a capacity of 8 million tons per annum of Liquefied Natural Gas, and associated utility facilities. It will include a large CO2 Carbon Capture and Sequestration facility, leading to more than 25% reduction of Green House Gas emissions when compared to similar LNG facilities.

REFINERS

According to Reuters, Marathon Petroleum’s 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, began on Monday shutting units ahead of overhauls scheduled to begin in mid-February.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Scotiabank upgraded Keyera to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

IA Capital Markets upgraded Inter Pipeline to Buy from Hold.

Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged up ahead of earnings reports from companies including Cisco and Mattel and as investors looked for signs of progress on a proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package. European shares dipped as hopes of a swifter global economic recovery and vaccine roll-outs cooled down, while Asian equities ended in the green. The dollar was down, while gold prices jumped to a one-week high and platinum prices climbed to its highest in more than four years. Oil prices were down.

