Energy stocks, stronger pound drag FTSE 100 lower as virus worries remain

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.9%, FTSE 250 falls 0.6%

Nov 13 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as concerns about a jump in COVID-19 infections hit energy stocks and a stronger pound pressured exporters, although the index was still set for its best weekly run since June on hopes of an effective vaccine.

The commodity-heavy index .FTSE fell 0.9%, with energy .FTNMX0530 and bank .FTNMX1770 stocks being among the biggest decliners. O/R

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC lost 0.6%, even as a media report said finance minister Rishi Sunak was preparing a further multibillion-pound giveaway to spur consumer spending.

Both the indexes are tracking their best week since June 5 after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective.

In company news, Premier Inn owner Whitbread Plc WTB.L jumped 2.9% to the top of the FTSE 100 index after Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight".

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.