Energy Stocks Staged For Weaker Opening

Sector Commentary

Energy stocks are staged for a weaker opening as oil prices and broader index futures retreat. Record gains in the US benchmarks are prompting some profit-taking today especially with the tumble in global equities.

Shares of oilfield services provider Halliburton are stronger in pre-market trading following an earnings release which included a disclosure of a $2.2 billion charge for hydraulic fracturing assets, legacy drilling equipment units, as well as workforce reductions, following a trend of many oil and gas companies booking impairments. Excluding the impairment, Halliburton beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, boosted by higher drilling activity in international markets which have been a recent bright spot for oilfield service providers. McDermott shares are plummeting on plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In other news, BP announced a new CFO.

WTI prices are extending last week’s losses, down an additional 1%, on expectations that a well-supplied market would be able to absorb disruptions that have placed nearly all of Libya’s 1.2 million bpd crude production under force majeure. Additionally, traders were bearish about yesterday’s IMF downgrade of 2020 global economic growth forecasts by a tenth of a percentage point to 3.3% because of sharper than expected slowdowns in India and other emerging markets.

Natural gas futures are sharply lower, trading down to new lows not seen since the spring of 2016 as updated temperature forecasts continue to run mild. EIA DPR comes this afternoon with updated US shale gas production estimates for Jan/Feb.

US INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - The Philippines said a lease contract between a unit of Chevron and a state-run firm was "grossly disadvantageous" to the government, after a review showed the energy company had been paying a "minuscule" rent.

(Monday) Reuters - A vessel carrying Guyana's first-ever shipment of crude set sail on Monday bound for the U.S. Gulf Coast, oil major Exxon Mobil said. The Suezmax vessel Yannis P, loaded with about 1 million barrels of Liza light sweet crude was bound for Galveston, Texas, according to tracking service TankerTrackers.com, and departed from the floating platform Liza Destiny off Guyana. Exxon and partners Hess and China's CNOOC started production at Guyana's promising Stabroek block in December, ahead of schedule, after finding more than 6 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas.

(Monday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil's contract with Guyana won't be renegotiated if the opposition wins the March 2 election, the party's top candidate said, adding that he would administer the deal better after reviewing terms.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - The board of BP announced that Brian Gilvary, BP chief financial officer, has decided to retire from the company and step down from the BP board on 30 June 2020. He will be succeeded by Murray Auchincloss, currently CFO of BP's Upstream segment, who will take up the role of BP CFO and join the board on 1 July 2020.

(Monday) Press Release - ADNOC and Eni have recently signed a MoU for the joint development of research initiatives aimed at creating advanced technological solutions for the reduction, capture, usage or confinement (CCUS) of CO2 emissions at fields. The agreement will also explore processes and technologies related to the business that are aimed at promoting the circular economy.

(Monday) Press Release - Eni gas e luce, the energy retail company 100% controlled by Eni, completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in Evolvere, upon the approval received from the Antitrust Authority on 7 January 2020. The transaction will enable Eni gas e luce to become a leader in the area of solar distributed generation from renewable sources, in line with Eni’s mission to build value through the energy transition.

(Monday) Reuters - Eni said oil production at the El Feel oilfield in Libya had been partially reduced due to a valve closure. "Eni confirms that at the moment El Feel oil production has been partially reduced, following the forced closure of one of the valve stations adjacent to Hamada Station along the El Feel-Mellitah Complex pipeline," the spokesman said.

(Monday) Reuters – Coldiretti and Eni signed a collaboration agreement to undertake joint circular economy and sustainable development initiatives, which will strengthen energy’s role in agriculture. In accordance with the 3-year agreement, Eni will supply Coldiretti’s associates, consortia, subsidiaries and affiliates with its range of fuels (automotive diesel, agricultural diesel and petrol) and lubricants specifically designed for agricultural machinery (engine oils, multifunctional oils, hydraulic oils, antifreeze fluids and greases), alongside Eni’s low environmental impact lubrificants, which are biodegradable and made from renewable sources.

Reuters - Orlen said it would increase its crude oil purchases from Saudi Aramco to 400,000 from 300,000 tonnes as part of its efforts to diversify supply. Poland's biggest oil refiner, which buys most of its oil from Russia, has been buying oil from Saudi Aramco since 2016 under a long-term deal.

(Sunday) Press Release - ARO Drilling, a 50/50 joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Valaris, announced its signing of two contracts with International Maritime Industries for the construction of two LETOURNEAU Super 116E Class offshore jack-up drilling units. Delivery of the first rig is expected in Q1 2022 and the second rig in Q2 2022. Following delivery, each rig is expected to have an 8-year commitment with Saudi Aramco for operations in Saudi Arabia followed by, subject to certain conditions, additional commitments of up to a combined 8-years.

(Monday) Reuters – Peugeot said that its supervisory board gives its go ahead to study an electric battery joint-venture with Total and Saft for the car industry.

(Monday) Press Release - Total has entered into agreements for the development of the Al Kharsaah Solar PV IPP Project, a 800 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar plant that will be located 80 kilometers west of Doha, Qatar. The project was awarded to a consortium of Total (49%) and Marubeni (51%) as the result of the country’s first solar tender.

Al Rajhi Capital Research initiated coverage of Saudi Aramco at ‘Neutral’.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Concho Resources said that for three months ended December 31, 2019, estimated loss on oil derivatives was $497 million.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Laredo Petroleum announced the early tender results of its previously announced tender offers to purchase (i) any or all of its outstanding $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5 5/8% senior unsecured notes due 2022 and (ii) any or all of its outstanding $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6 1/4% senior unsecured notes due 2023.

Suntrust Robinson upgraded EOG Resources, EQT, and WPX Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Suntrust Robinson downgraded Centennial Resource Development to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Baytex Energy announced today that it intends to offer US$500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 in a private placement offering, subject to market and other conditions. The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears. The final terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the Notes. Baytex intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and its existing unutilized credit facilities to redeem US$400 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.125% notes due June 1, 2021 and $300 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.625% debentures due July 19, 2022.

(Monday) Press Release - Baytex Energy announced its year-end 2019 reserves and 2019 fourth quarter and year-end preliminary unaudited financial and operating results. The Company delivered adjusted funds flow of $232 million ($0.42 per basic share) in Q4/2019 and $902 million ($1.62 per basic share) for the full-year 2019. The Company also generated EBITDA of $256 million in Q4/2019 and $1.01 billion for the full-year 2019.

Press Release - Canacol Energy provided the following gas sales and operations update: Realized contractual natural gas sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 averaged approximately 180 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMscfpd”), a 23% increase compared to the 146 MMscfpd in gas sales for the third quarter of 2019; Sales from December 1, 2019 to January 18, 2020 have averaged approximately 208 MMscfpd as certain scheduled long-term take or pay sales contracts came into effect on December 1, 2019. The Corporation plans to drill a total of 12 exploration, development, and appraisal wells in 2020. Eight of the twelve wells are planned to be drilled with the Pioneer 53 drilling rig. The Corporation is currently negotiating a second drilling rig which will commence the drilling of four exploration wells commencing in May 2020.

(Monday) Press Release - Crescent Point Energy announced that it has successfully closed the previously announced sale of certain associated gas infrastructure assets in Saskatchewan for total cash consideration of $500 million. The Assets sold as part of this transaction include nine natural gas gathering and processing facilities and two gas sales pipelines with total throughput capacity of more than 90 MMcf/d.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded EQT Corporation, EOG Resources and WPX Energy to buy from Hold and downgraded Centennial Resource Development to hold from buy.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Encana announced that the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta has granted a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement, which forms part of a series of proposed reorganization transactions, in order for the company to: (i) establish its corporate domicile in the U.S.; (ii) rebrand under the name Ovintiv Inc.; and (iii) complete a consolidation and share exchange for effectively one share of common stock of Ovintiv for every five common shares of Encana.

(Monday) Press Release - Enerplus announced its 2020 exploration and development capital budget of $520 to $570 million and outlook through 2022. Highlights of the 2020 Budget include Improving capital efficiencies with well costs in North Dakota anticipated to be US$400,000 lower year-over-year; Annual crude oil and natural gas liquids production is expected to grow to between 57,000 to 60,000 barrels per day; and 7% annual crude oil and natural gas liquids production growth at the guidance midpoint (12% growth per share).

(Monday) Press Release - Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on February 14, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date for this payment is January 29, 2020.

(Monday) Press Release - Paramount Resources was notified by Keyera on January 17, 2020 of an electrical failure within the Keyera Wapiti Gas Plant. This failure has resulted in an unplanned outage. Keyera has advised Paramount that it expects the Plant to be repaired and resume operations within approximately two weeks. Paramount is monitoring the situation closely and will provide further updates if necessary in the event that the outage extends for a duration that causes a material impact to Paramount.

(Monday) Press Release - Touchstone Exploration provided an exploration update, highlighted by the first stage of production testing of the Cascadura-1ST1 well on the Ortoire exploration block, onshore in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Cascadura-1ST1 production test was designed to evaluate a potential oil zone as indicated by cased hole logs. On commencement of testing, significant pressures and natural gas volumes were encountered on the clean-up flow. As a result, the Company suspended testing to bring in the appropriate equipment to measure high volumes of both natural gas and liquids.

(Monday) Reuters - The Alberta Energy Regulator has filed charges against Tourmaline Oil and two other oil companies for a 2018 release of hydrogen sulphide that affected human health, the regulator said. Five charges under Alberta environmental and conservation laws were laid against Tourmaline and Topaz Oil, and three charges against CWC Energy Services, related to a release on Feb. 25, 2018 near Spirit River, Alberta.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Halliburton announced a net loss of $1.7 billion, or $1.88 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $295 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding impairments and other charges, was $285 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. Halliburton's total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.2 billion, a 6% decrease from revenue of $5.6 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Reported operating loss was $1.7 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to operating income of $536 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding impairments and other charges, was $546 million, a 2% increase sequentially.

Press Release - McDermott International announced that it has the support of more than two-thirds of all its funded debt creditors for a restructuring transaction that will equitize nearly all the Company's funded debt, eliminating over $4.6 billion of debt.

Reuters - U.S. oilfield services provider McDermott International Inc plans to file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

Cowen and Company downgraded Schlumberger NV to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners released details on its 2020 expectation for Phase II of its Self-Help program. This three-year program was launched in early 2019 following the successful completion of the Partnership's prior Phase I program that delivered $182 million of incremental Adjusted EBITDA from 2016 through 2018. Phase II of the program remains on track to deliver an expected $100 million of incremental Adjusted EBITDA from 2019 through 2021.

Press Release - Phillips 66 and Renewable Energy Group, Inc. are discontinuing their joint effort to construct a large-scale renewable diesel plant in Ferndale, Washington, the companies announced today.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - DCP Midstream and Windrock, Inc, a subsidiary of Apergy Corporation, announced that they have agreed to jointly develop a first of its kind set of digital solutions that combines Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and industry expertise to increase asset reliability, enhance safety, and improve efficiency.

Press Release - Enterprise Products Partners L.P. today announced that its Mentone cryogenic natural gas processing plant in Loving County, Texas was recently placed in service. The facility has the capacity to process 300 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) of natural gas, and extract more than 40,000 barrels per day (“BPD”) of natural gas liquids (“NGL”). Supported by a long-term acreage dedication agreement, the new plant facilitates the continued growth of natural gas and NGLs from the Delaware Basin.

Press Release - Holly Energy Partners announced that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Holly Energy Finance Corp., subject to market conditions, intend to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028 in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended to eligible purchasers. The 2028 Notes will initially be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Partnership’s existing wholly owned subsidiaries (other than Holly Energy Finance Corp. and certain immaterial subsidiaries). The Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with borrowings under its revolving credit agreement, to redeem all of the Issuers’ currently outstanding 6.0% senior notes due 2024 and pay related expenses. The Partnership has separately delivered a conditional notice of redemption under which, subject to completion of the Offering, the 2024 Notes will be redeemed on February 5, 2020 at a price of 104.5% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The final terms and principal amount of the 2028 Notes are subject to market and other conditions.

(Monday) Press Release - Pipestone Energy was notified by Keyera on January 17, 2020 of an electrical failure within the Keyera Wapiti Gas Plant. This failure has resulted in an unplanned outage. Keyera expects it to be repaired and resume operations of the Keyera Plant within approximately two weeks. Based on the expected outage duration, the Company is reaffirming its 2020 annual guidance, released on January 16, 2020. If the Company receives information that materially changes the expected timeline to repair the Keyera Plant, Pipestone Energy will provide a further update to the market. Approximately 20% of the January 2020 production volumes were forecasted to flow into the Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Pipestone Gas Plant and the Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Gold Creek gas plant.

Press Release - Magellan Midstream Partners announced an agreement to sell three marine terminals to Buckeye Partners, L.P. for $250 million. The terminals are located in New Haven, Connecticut, Wilmington, Delaware and Marrero, Louisiana.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes fell, in line with global stocks, on mounting concerns of an economic fallout from a new coronavirus outbreak originating in China. Safe-haven gold pared gains, while the dollar steadied. Oil prices fell as supply disruption concerns from Libya toned down. Netflix and IBM are scheduled to report their fourth-quarter earnings post market close.

