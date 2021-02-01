Energy Stocks Set To Rebound To Kick Off First Day of February

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set for a rebound to kick off the first day of February, backed by gains in the underlying commodities and US stock index futures which bounced back overnight after traders shook off concerns about speculative trading and focused on another busy week of corporate earnings.

In company news, reports emerged over the weekend that Exxon Mobil and Chevron CEO’s discussed a merger following the outbreak of COVID-19 which decimated oil demand last year – the discussions were described as preliminary and aren’t ongoing but could come back in the future, the people familiar with the matter said.

Oil prices rose in tandem with global markets while supply cuts from Saudi Arabia starting today through the end of March helped boost prices. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said prices could rise to $65 a barrel by July, forecasting an oil market deficit of 900,000 barrels per day in the first half of 2021, a higher level than its previous prediction of 500,000 bpd. Oil also found some support from the dollar's weakness.

Natural gas futures popped 8%, on strong demand as heavy snow blankets most of the East and forecasts for much colder weather for the next two weeks.

US INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - The chief executives of ExxonMobil and Chevron held preliminary talks in early 2020 to explore combining the two largest U.S. oil producers in what would have been the biggest merger of all time, according to people familiar with the matter. The discussions, which are no longer ongoing, are indicative of the pressure the energy sector's most dominant companies faced as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and crude prices plunged.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - BP has agreed to sell a 20% participating interest in Oman’s Block 61 to PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) of Thailand for a total consideration of $2.6 billion. Following completion of the sale, BP will remain operator of the block, holding a 40% interest.

Reuters - Eni's Gas e Luce unit said it had signed an agreement with Be Charge to power with renewable energy public charging stations for electric vehicles in Italy. The agreement is part of Eni's decarbonisation and energy transition strategy, with which it aims to become a leader in the sale of low carbon impact products by 2050.

Reuters – Petroleo Brasileiro has agreed to sell its Peroa oilfield complex in Espirito Santo Basin for $55 million, the company said in a securities filing. Brazilian independent oil producer 3R Petroleum said the acquisition of the Peroa fields will increase significantly its natural gas production in the country.

Reuters – The chief compliance officer at Petroleo Brasileiro is planning to step down in March, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in what would be the third exit by the state-owned oil firm's top corruption buster in three years. The company as already launched a process to find a possible replacement for Marcelo Zenkner, a former prosecutor who took the job in July 2019, said one of the sources, who like the others requested anonymity to discuss confidential matters.

Reuters – Royal Dutch Shell is betting on its expertise in power trading and rapid growth in hydrogen and biofuels markets as it shifts away from oil, rather than joining rivals in a scramble for renewable power assets, company sources said. Shell and its European rivals are seeking new business models to reduce their dependency on fossil fuels and appeal to investors concerned about the long-term outlook for an industry under intense pressure to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco's acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, will have a financial benefit worth $3 billion to $4 billion, SABIC's CEO said on Sunday. SABIC's share of that benefit will be worth between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion, its chief executive Yousef al-Benyan said on an earnings call.

U.S. E&PS

Scotiabank initiated coverage of Cimarex Energy with a ‘Sector Perform’ rating.

Scotiabank initiated coverage of Diamondback Energy with a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating.

Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage in Range Resources with a ‘Hold’ rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Surge Energy announced in the US that it, through its subsidiary, has signed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire leasehold interest and producing wells from Grenadier Energy Partners II LLC in Howard County, TX. The aggregate purchase price of the Transaction is expected to be approximately $420 million USD.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes and PAO NOVATEK have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at reducing carbon emissions from natural gas and liquefied natural gas production. The two companies will cooperate on the development and implementation of innovative compression and power generation technology solutions from Baker Hughes for NOVATEK’s LNG projects, supporting NOVATEK's emissions reduction, raising efficiency and supporting long-term sustainability.

Simmons Energy upgraded Halliburton to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral.’

Berenberg downgraded TechnipFMC to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’

REFINERS

Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to enter into a sale-leaseback transaction of its fuels terminal assets at the Company's Shreveport refinery, which transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the Partnership obtaining consent to amend the indentures governing its 7.625% Senior Notes due 2022 and 7.75% Senior Notes due 2023 to permit the transaction. The Partnership announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with the bondholders necessary to obtain the required consents to amend such indentures. The Partnership launched the consent solicitation to holders of its outstanding 2022 Notes and 2023 Notes on February 1, 2021. The Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 5, 2021, unless extended or terminated.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Delek Logistics Partners announced the appointment of Sherri A. Brillon to the Board of Directors of its general partner, Delek Logistics GP, LLC, effective January 26, 2021.

Scotiabank resumed coverage of Magellan Midstream Partners, NuStar Energy, Phillips 66 Partners, and Western Midstream Partners with a ‘Sector Perform’ rating.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as investors focused on another round of corporate earnings and a retail frenzy that has shifted its attention towards silver, which soared to 8-year peak. European shares jumped, helped by a rise in mining shares, whereas Asian equities rallied. The dollar edged higher on safe-haven appeal. Oil prices gained on hopes of a swift demand recovery. U.S. factory activity data is due later in the day.

