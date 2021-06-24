Energy Stocks Set to Open Higher Despite Modest Pullback in Oil Prices

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open higher, continuing their week-to-date strength and rising despite a modest pullback in oil prices. Higher broader index futures and tempered interest rates are aiding the sector. Corporate news flow is light.

Oil prices dipped modestly on Thursday but still held close to their highest in almost three years, supported by drawdowns in U.S. inventories and accelerating German economic activity.

U.S. natural gas futures held near a one-week high on Thursday as the market waits for direction from a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was smaller than usual because power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming during heatwaves in the Southwest.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Southwestern Energy announced that it executed an agreement to obtain independent responsibly sourced gas certification through Project Canary’s stringent TrustWell standards and continuous emissions monitoring across its Appalachia basin operations.

Talos Energy announced an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Riverstone Holdings. Talos is not selling any shares of common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

National Bank of Canada downgraded Pason Systems to Sector Perform from Outperform.

Petrofac secures contract in JV with state oil company of republic of Azerbaijan, according to Reuters.

DRILLERS

Ensign Energy Services and Nabors Industries announced that they, through their subsidiaries, have entered into an agreement for Ensign to acquire, subject to certain closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals, Nabors' fleet of 35 land-based drilling rigs located in Canada, as well as related equipment and certain real property. Ensign will be funding the purchase price with cash on hand and available Credit Facilities.

REFINERS

According to SEC filing, on June 17, 2021, Marathon Petroleum provided notice to terminate, effective June 18, 2021, its $1.0 billion 364-day revolving credit agreement dated as of September 23, 2020, by and among the Company, as borrower, the banks party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as administrative agent, which was scheduled to expire on September 27, 2021. There were no borrowings under the credit facility established under the September 2020 MPC 364-Day Credit Agreement, and the Company determined that the incremental borrowing capacity provided by the September 2020 MPC 364-Day Credit Agreement was no longer necessary.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY/p>

Wall Street futures were up as investors tracked progress in President Joe Biden's infrastructure package. European shares rose as investors focused on a steady economic rebound against the backdrop of fears of a tapering in global monetary stimulus. Japan’s Nikkei ended flat amid uncertainty over domestic corporate earnings keeping investors on the sidelines. The dollar slipped, while gold prices were mixed. Oil prices edged up after drawdowns in U.S. inventories and accelerating German economic activity bolstered confidence in fuel demand recovery.

