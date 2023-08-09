Energy Stocks Rally on Strong Earnings

One of the biggest surprises of 2023 has been the incredible strength of equities with the S&P 500 up 18% YTD, and many stocks and sectors actually making new all-time highs despite numerous headwinds such as high inflation, a hawkish Fed, and middling economic growth.

Yet, this rally has seen the bulk of outperformance from the technology sector, while cyclical parts of the market such as energy have lagged. However, there are signs that this could be changing especially following the energy sector’s strong performance over the last month as evidenced by XLE’s 8% gain.

The larger impetus for cyclical stocks has been growing recognition that the US will likely avoid a recession in 2023. Energy stocks have also had other catalysts such as strong earnings reports from behemoths like Chevron and Exxon Mobil. Additional catalysts could be supply cuts from OPEC+ and the US refilling its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR).

The sector also remains attractive from a valuation perspective. Currently, XLE has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8 and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Compare this to the S&P 500’s price to earnings ratio of 25.8 and yield of 1.5%.

Finsum: The energy sector has enjoyed strong performance over the last month due to a spate of strong earnings reports and increasing signs that the US will avoid a recession.

