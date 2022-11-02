Energy Stock's Q3 Earnings to Watch on Nov 3: COP, EOG & CNQ

Being one of the most economically mature commodity markets in the world, the price of crude oil has a significant influence on the global economy. Big oil producers have been recovering financially from the pandemic-led disruptions due to the upward march in oil prices. Hence, the overall energy business scenario is expected to have improved in the September-end quarter.

Oil Price Surge

Despite retreating from its peak, oil prices were significantly higher in the third quarter of 2022 than the prior-year period.The pricing environment of natural gas also improved dramatically in the third quarter from the year-ago period. Strong commodity prices are likely to have aided exploration and production businesses, leading to a bumper quarter for the upstream energy players.

Higher commodity prices have led to an increase in drilling activities in U.S. resources. Rig count data, as reported by Baker Hughes Company BKR, revealed that the monthly count of rigs in the United States in the September-end quarter of 2022 was significantly higher than the year-earlier quarter.

Baker Hughes also publishes monthly rig count data. The rotary rig count, issued by Baker Hughes, usually gets published in major newspapers and trade publications.

Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy service providers gauge the overall business environment of the oil and gas industry. The number of active rigs compared with the prior-week figure indicates the demand trajectory for Baker Hughes’ oilfield services from exploration and production companies.

Factors to Influence Q3 Earnings

Upstream energy companies are likely to have generated handsome earnings in the third quarter as the global economy rebounded and fuel demand increased. The continued growth in fuel consumption is likely to have aided energy companies’ refining operations. This has resulted as more people have socialized and gone to work in the quarter under review than in the prior-year quarter.

Per the latest Zacks Earnings Trends report, the energy sector is likely to have generated earnings of $57.2 billion for the September-end quarter of this year, indicating a massive year-over-year improvement.

Energy Companies’ Earnings in Focus

Given the backdrop, let us look at how the following energy companies are placed ahead of their third-quarter earnings releases slated for Nov 3.

Our proprietary model indicates that a company needs to have the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ConocoPhillips COP is geared up to release third-quarter earnings before the opening bell.

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for ConocoPhillips this time around as it has an Earnings ESP of -1.24% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ConocoPhillips’ earnings is pegged at $3.41 per share, suggesting a massive improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

ConocoPhillips Price and EPS Surprise

ConocoPhillips price-eps-surprise | ConocoPhillips Quote

EOG Resources Inc. EOG is set to report quarterly earnings after the closing bell. The chances of EOG Resources delivering an earnings beat this time around are low as it has an Earnings ESP of -1.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG Resources’ earnings is pegged at $3.83 per share, suggesting a significant increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

EOG Resources, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

EOG Resources, Inc. price-eps-surprise | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ is scheduled to report quarterly earnings before the opening bell. Unlike ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources, the chances of CNQ delivering an earnings beat this time around are high as it has an Earnings ESP of +0.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Being one of the largest independent energy companies in Canada, CNQ is likely to have benefitted from the surging oil prices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings is pegged at $2.09 per share, suggesting an improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Canadian Natural Resources Limited price-eps-surprise | Canadian Natural Resources Limited Quote

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.