Energy Stocks' Q3 Earnings Roster for Nov 7: CIVI, DVN, WTI

We are now at the end of third-quarter earnings, with all the S&P 500 energy companies already having reported. Given solid oil prices, the overall energy business scenario was favorable for exploration and production activities in the quarter.

Q3 Oil Price

The pricing scenario of oil and natural gas was impressive in the third quarter of this year. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices per barrel in July, August and September were $76.07, $81.39 and $89.43, respectively. Although the prices were not as high as in the year-ago quarter, the commodity prices were impressive and healthy.

Like oil, natural gas prices in the September quarter were healthier than in the second quarter, aiding the exploration and production activities.

Midstream Business

By its very nature, midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in oil and gas prices since pipeline networks are utilized by shippers for transporting oil and natural gas for a length of time. Thus, in the September quarter, the midstream operations are likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues.

However, compared with the prior-year quarter, midstream business might have been relatively unhealthy. This is because year-over-year lower commodity prices in the September quarter are expected to have led to lower production, hurting demand for pipeline and storage assets.

Key Releases

Given the backdrop, let us look at how the following energy companies are placed ahead of their third-quarter earnings releases slated for Nov 7.

Per our proprietary model, a company needs to have the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI is geared up to release third-quarter earnings after the closing bell.

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Civitas Resources this time around, as it has an Earnings ESP of +4.40% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the firm’s earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Civitas Resources, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Civitas Resources, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Civitas Resources, Inc. Quote

Devon Energy Corp. DVN is set to report quarterly earnings after the closing bell. The chances of Devon Energy delivering an earnings beat this time around are low as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the firm’s earnings is pegged at $1.56 per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Devon Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Devon Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI is scheduled to report quarterly earnings after the closing bell. Similar to Devon Energy, the chances of W&T Offshore, a leading oil and natural gas producer, delivering an earnings beat this time around are low as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTI’s earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share.

W&T Offshore, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

W&T Offshore, Inc. price-eps-surprise | W&T Offshore, Inc. Quote

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.