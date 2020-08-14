US Markets
Energy stocks push TSX lower as weak oil prices weigh

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, hurt by energy stocks that fell after crude prices dropped on doubts over a recovery from the coronavirus crisis. * Oil edged further below $45 a barrel on Friday pressured by doubts about a demand recovery and rising supply. * The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent crude LCOc1 prices lost about 0.5% each. O/R

* At 09:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 68.49 points, or 0.41%, at 16,461.57. * Limiting losses on the index was data that showed Canadian manufacturing sales rose by a record 20.7% in June as many factories operated at a much higher capacity than in May.

* The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investor caution about taking on more risk offset stronger-than-expected domestic manufacturing data.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious metal miners, lost 0.8% as gold futures GCc1 slipped.GOL/

* On the TSX, 47 issues were higher, while 168 issues declined for a 3.57-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 15.05 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Spin Master Corp TOY.TO, which jumped 4.2%, after Jefferies raised its target price on the children's entertainment company.

* Specialty packaging company Intertape Polymer Group ITP.TO, which rose 2.7%, after BMO raised its price target on the stock.

* The largest decliners were Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO, down 4.1%, and Sienna Senior Living Inc SIA.TO, down 2.7%, after the companies reported their quarterly results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global ZENA.TO, Enbridge ENB.TO and Magna International MG.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were seven new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 35.96 million shares.

