US Markets
BLDP

Energy stocks push TSX lower as oil prices weaken

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell on concerns of a slow recovery in fuel demand due to the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown.

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell on concerns of a slow recovery in fuel demand due to the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. * Brent crude LCOc1 futures were down 75 cents, or 1.65%, at $44.15 a barrel by 1327 GMT, heading for a 1.5% weekly fall. * The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.0% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 2.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.8%. O/R

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 94.62 points, or 0.57%, at 16,512.14.

* Canadian retail sales rose by a record 23.7% in June, led by higher motor vehicle and parts sales, rising above February levels for the first time since the shutdowns tied to the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.4%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.3%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3% as gold futures GCc1 fell 1.2% to $1,910.9 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 17 issues advanced, while 202 issues declined in a 11.88-to-1 ratio in favor of the decliners, with 15.07 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>, which jumped 5.6%, and Cineplex Inc <CGX.TO> that rose 4.9% after it said all its theaters and entertainment venues will be operational by Friday.

* Real estate investment company Summit Industrial Income REIT <SMU_u.TO> fell 3.6%, the most on the TSX, after it announced C$150 mln bought deal financing. The second biggest decliner was copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd <FM.TO>, down 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Sun Life Financial Inc <SLF.TO>, Magna International Inc <MG.TO> and StageZero Life Sciences Ltd <SZLS.TO>.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were nine new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 29.97 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLDP FM SLF MG

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular