Energy stocks push TSX lower as oil prices weaken

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell on concerns of a slow recovery in fuel demand due to the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. * Brent crude LCOc1 futures were down 75 cents, or 1.65%, at $44.15 a barrel by 1327 GMT, heading for a 1.5% weekly fall. * The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.0% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 2.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.8%. O/R

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 94.62 points, or 0.57%, at 16,512.14.

* Canadian retail sales rose by a record 23.7% in June, led by higher motor vehicle and parts sales, rising above February levels for the first time since the shutdowns tied to the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.4%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.3%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3% as gold futures GCc1 fell 1.2% to $1,910.9 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 17 issues advanced, while 202 issues declined in a 11.88-to-1 ratio in favor of the decliners, with 15.07 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>, which jumped 5.6%, and Cineplex Inc <CGX.TO> that rose 4.9% after it said all its theaters and entertainment venues will be operational by Friday.

* Real estate investment company Summit Industrial Income REIT <SMU_u.TO> fell 3.6%, the most on the TSX, after it announced C$150 mln bought deal financing. The second biggest decliner was copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd <FM.TO>, down 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Sun Life Financial Inc <SLF.TO>, Magna International Inc <MG.TO> and StageZero Life Sciences Ltd <SZLS.TO>.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were nine new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 29.97 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

