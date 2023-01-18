BioTech
WDS

Energy stocks push Australian shares lower; BHP Group rises

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 18, 2023 — 07:34 pm EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday as energy stocks slid after weak U.S data and the Federal Reserve's hawkish comments stirred worries of a continued rate-hike cycle, while BHP Group rose after reporting higher quarterly output.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO edged 0.1% lower to 7,385.7 by 2333 GMT. The benchmark on Wednesday had touched its highest in 8-1/2 months.

U.S retail sales and producer prices fell more than expected in December, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester stressed on the need to raise rates beyond 5% to tame inflation. .N

Investors now await Australia's unemployment data for December, which is due later in the day.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were the top losers, dropping 1.7%, with sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX down 1.4% each.

Santos trimmed its fiscal 2023 production guidance after posting lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue.

AGL Energy AGL.AX was down 0.5%. The power producer named interim boss Damien Nicks as its permanent chief executive, months after its botched demerger plans forced the resignation of its CEO and other top executives.

Miners .AXMM added 0.22%, with iron ore behemoth BHP BHP.AX up 0.7% after posting a strong quarterly iron ore shipments that edged past expectations.

Tech stocks .AXIJ slipped 1%. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX tumbled 3%.

Gold stocks .AXGD declined 0.8% on weak bullion prices, with the country's Newcrest Mining NCM.AX down 0.2%.

Financials .AXFJ marginally gained by 0.01%. Westpac WBC.AX gained 0.2%, while the other three of the "Big Four" banks skidded 0.1%-0.3%.

Ultrasound disinfector producer Nanosonics NAN.AX soared 10.8% and was the top gainer on the ASX.

Link Administration LNK.AX slipped 0.2% after its UK unit was hit by another group action lawsuit in England.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 11,885.75 points.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BioTech
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDS
AGL
BHP
NAN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.