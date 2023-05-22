Energy stocks push Australian shares higher, U.S. debt talks in focus

May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in energy stocks, as a fresh round of talks in Washington to raise the U.S. debt ceiling lifted investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,271.6 by 0053 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.2% lower on Monday.

Ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the debt ceiling issue, House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy said talks were "on the right path".

A failure to raise the debt limit would result in a default and likely spark chaos across global financial markets.

In Sydney, energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 0.9% to touch an 11-week high on strong demand for oil. Sector majors Santos STO.AX jumped 0.6% and Woodside Energy WDS.AX added 1.4%.

Financials .AXFJ dipped 0.1%, with the "Big Four" banks down between 0.4% and 0.9%.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said they believe earnings of the so-called "Big Four" banks have peaked, with the macroeconomic and competitive environment likely to drive slower loan growth and margin falls.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 0.2%, hitting their highest level in more than a year. Healthcare .AXHJ and real estate .AXRE stocks inched up 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, gold stocks .AXGD dipped 0.1% after hawkish comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials weighed on non-yielding bullion on Monday. GOL/

Among individual stocks, Qantas Airways QAN.AX fell 1.5%, even as the flagship carrier raised its share buyback and said it expects a record profit this fiscal year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 declined 0.1% to 11,979.06.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

