Energy stocks push Australian shares higher

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose slightly on Wednesday, helped by gains in energy stocks on strong oil prices, while miners fell after top steel producer China reported weak economic growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.08% at 7,391.9, as of 2333 GMT, after closing slightly lower on Tuesday.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were the top gainers with a rise of 0.86% after oil prices advanced overnight on bets that a recent shift in China's COVID-19 policy would boost fuel demand. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gained 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

Fuel retailer Ampol ALD.AX advanced 3.5% and was the top gainer on the sub-index, as refining margin at its Lytton refinery in Queensland rose 4.5% in the fourth quarter.

China's economic growth in 2022 tumbled to one of its worst in nearly half a century as the country grappled with strict COVID curbs, fuelling fears of more inflationary headaches worldwide.

In Australia, miners .AXMM declined 0.5%, with BHP BHP.AX falling 0.6%, while Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 0.7%.

Lithium miner Allkem AKE.AX fell 2.4% after posting an 11.1% sequential drop in second-quarter revenue due to lower output from its Mt Cattlin operations.

Financials .AXFJ edged 0.02% lower, with the big four banks down between 0.4% and 0.5%.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 1.1% on weak bullion prices. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, declined 1.5%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ jumped 1.2%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX rising 4.5%.

Among individual stocks, cancer drugmaker Telix Pharmaceuticals TLX.AX climbed 8.5% and was the top gainer on ASX on strong quarterly revenue.

In corporate news, Nickel Industries NIC.AX said it would raise $471 million in capital to help fund the acquisition of several nickel projects. It shares were on a trading halt.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,902.35.

