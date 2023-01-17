WDS

Energy stocks push Australian shares higher

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 17, 2023 — 07:25 pm EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose slightly on Wednesday, helped by gains in energy stocks on strong oil prices, while miners fell after top steel producer China reported weak economic growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.08% at 7,391.9, as of 2333 GMT, after closing slightly lower on Tuesday.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were the top gainers with a rise of 0.86% after oil prices advanced overnight on bets that a recent shift in China's COVID-19 policy would boost fuel demand. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gained 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

Fuel retailer Ampol ALD.AX advanced 3.5% and was the top gainer on the sub-index, as refining margin at its Lytton refinery in Queensland rose 4.5% in the fourth quarter.

China's economic growth in 2022 tumbled to one of its worst in nearly half a century as the country grappled with strict COVID curbs, fuelling fears of more inflationary headaches worldwide.

In Australia, miners .AXMM declined 0.5%, with BHP BHP.AX falling 0.6%, while Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 0.7%.

Lithium miner Allkem AKE.AX fell 2.4% after posting an 11.1% sequential drop in second-quarter revenue due to lower output from its Mt Cattlin operations.

Financials .AXFJ edged 0.02% lower, with the big four banks down between 0.4% and 0.5%.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 1.1% on weak bullion prices. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, declined 1.5%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ jumped 1.2%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX rising 4.5%.

Among individual stocks, cancer drugmaker Telix Pharmaceuticals TLX.AX climbed 8.5% and was the top gainer on ASX on strong quarterly revenue.

In corporate news, Nickel Industries NIC.AX said it would raise $471 million in capital to help fund the acquisition of several nickel projects. It shares were on a trading halt.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,902.35.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDS
BHP
RIO
NIC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.