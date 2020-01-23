Energy stocks pull down TSX as virus outbreak threatens fuel demand

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dropped on Thursday, as energy stocks tracked a fall in oil prices on fears of the coronavirus outbreak in China hitting fuel demand.

* At 9:46 a.m. ET (14:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 57.65 points, or 0.33%, at 17,542.21.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 2.7%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.3% while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 88 issues were higher, while 141 issues declined for a 1.60-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 22.43 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Maple Leaf Foods Inc MFI.TO, which jumped 4% after RBC upgraded the processed food company's shares to "outperform", and Alamos Gold AGI.TO, which rose 3%.

* Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO fell 13%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, down 6.6% after it provided its 2020 forecast.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier BBDb.TO, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd TWM.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX posted 18 new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* There were 58 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 38.91 million shares, across Canadian issues.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

