Energy Stocks Poised for Steep Declines At Open

Kicking off the start of the shortened holiday week, energy stocks are poised for steep declines at the open, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which are pointing to a more than 1% drop on news of a new coronavirus strain in the U.K. which overshadowed a $900 billion stimulus bill passed last night and the rollout of the Moderna vaccine.

In sector news, Diamondback Resources announced the company will acquire QEP in an all-stock transaction worth $2.2B. Every QEP shareholder will receive 0.05 share of FANG, representing an implied value of $2.29/share based on FANG's closing price last Friday.

Oil prices are off 4% in early trading, as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has shut down much of Britain and led to tighter restrictions in Europe sparked worries about a slower recovery in fuel demand. "Reports of a new strain of the coronavirus has weighed on risk sentiment and oil. New mobility restrictions across Europe are also not helping as European oil demand will suffer," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Natural gas futures are down about 1%, weighed down by weakness in the crude oil markets and despite forecasts for below-seasonal weather this week which should boost heating demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP's output at its projects in Azerbaijan stood at 21.6 million tonnes in the first 11 months of the year, the Azeri energy ministry said.

Eni signed a concession agreement to acquire a 70% stake in the offshore Block 3 in Abu Dhabi’s largest offshore concession, the company announced in a statement on Monday. The agreement led by Eni also includes another stakeholder -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), who holds the remaining 30% share. Under the terms of the agreement, Eni will operate the concession for oil and gas exploration and appraise the existing discoveries in the block that covers an area of approximately 11,660 square kilometers.

Royal Dutch Shell provided fourth quarter 2020 update. For integrated gas, production is expected to be between 900 and 940 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Despite increased production compared with the third quarter 2020, earnings impact is limited due to PSC effects. For upstream, the adjusted earnings are expected to show a loss in the current price environment. Production is expected to be between 2,275 and 2,350 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, reflecting hurricane impacts in the US Gulf of Mexico (between 60 and 70 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day) and the effect of mild weather in Northern Europe in the first half of the fourth quarter. For oil products, the refinery utilisation is expected to be between 72% and 76%. Realised gross refining margins are expected to be slightly improved compared with the third quarter 2020. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be between 77% and 81%. Chemicals sales volumes are expected to between 3,600 and 3,900 thousand tonnes. Chemicals base and intermediate margins are expected to improve compared with the third quarter 2020.

Royal Dutch Shell said it will write down the value of oil and gas assets by $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion following a string of impairments this year as it adjusts to a weaker outlook.

Royal Dutch Shell said it has agreed to sell a 26.25% stake in its Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners Australia for $2.5 billion. Shell, advised by Rothschild & Co, put a minority stake in the asset up for sale earlier this year as part of a wider divestment plan. The sale price is in line with analysts' expectations.

Cognite AS, a majority-owned subsidiary of Aker ASA, announced it has signed a joint venture agreement with Saudi Aramco Development Company, a subsidiary of The Saudi Arabian Oil Company, as part of the two companies' strategic partnership on industrial digitalization and sustainability initiatives. The JV is one of the initiatives in the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and will establish a new company to focus on digitalization across industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in the region. Aramco and Cognite intend to have the JV established and running by 2021 following all required regulatory clearances and will hold 51 per cent and 49 per cent ownership, respectively.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that work was continuing to expand Saudi Aramco's role in Russian energy projects. "Energy continues to play a key role in the cooperation between our countries, with significant potential in the creation of new technologies for oil production and enhanced oil recovery, the use of artificial intelligence and scientific cooperation," the former Russian energy minister was cited as saying in a statement published during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy announced they have obtained all of the key regulatory approvals required in connection with the previously announced combination of Cenovus and Husky pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the transaction is anticipated to formally close on January 1, 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will continue to operate as Cenovus Energy Inc. and remain headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

U.S. E&PS

ConocoPhillips announced that, in connection with the previously announced offers to eligible holders to exchange any and all outstanding notes issued by Concho Resources for (1) up to $3,900,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by ConocoPhillips and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by ConocoPhillips Company and (2) cash, and related consent solicitations by Concho to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Concho Notes, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Dec. 18, 2020, the following principal amounts of each series of Existing Concho Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked).

Diamondback Energy and QEP Resources announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Diamondback will acquire QEP in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.2 billion, including QEP’s net debt of $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2020. The consideration will consist of 0.05 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of QEP common stock, representing an implied value to each QEP stockholder of $2.29 per share based on the closing price of Diamondback common stock on December 18, 2020. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company. Upon closing, Diamondback’s Board of Directors and executive team will remain unchanged. Additionally, the Company will continue to be headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Diamondback Energy announced it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire all leasehold interests and related assets of Guidon Operating LLC in exchange for 10.63 million shares of Diamondback common stock and $375 million of cash. The cash portion of this transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Calfrac Well Services announced the completion of its previously disclosed amended recapitalization transaction. The amended recapitalization transaction was implemented pursuant to a Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. This Plan was approved by an order of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta dated October 30; and an order giving full effect to the Plan in the United States was entered effective December 1. Two new directors have been appointed to the Calfrac Board: the well-known entrepreneur and investor, Mr. George Armoyan; and a senior investment manager, Mr. Anuroop Duggal. Mr. Armoyan is now the most significant investor in Calfrac; and Mr. Duggal is the nominee of another important new investor. With the appointment of the two new directors, Messrs. Kevin R. Baker, QC and James S. Blair have retired from the Board.

G2S2 Capital, announced that G2S2, together with an entity with whom it is deemed to be a joint actor, acquired ownership of, and control over, an aggregate of 14,162,243 common shares and $26,083,000 principal amount of 10% senior secured convertible payment-in-kind notes of Calfrac Well Services. The Common Shares and Convertible Notes were acquired pursuant to Calfrac's previously announced recapitalization transaction by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, which was completed on December 18, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

REFINERS

CVR Energy announced that it has received full approval from the Company’s Board of Directors for its Wynnewood renewable diesel project, which will convert the refinery’s hydrocracker unit for renewable diesel service. Upon completion, which is expected in mid-2021, the Wynnewood refinery should have the capability to produce nearly 100 million gallons of renewable diesel per year and more than 6 million gallons of renewable naphtha per year, significantly reducing its annual Renewable Identification Number (“RIN”) exposure under the Clean Air Act’s Renewable Fuel Standard (“RFS”).

MLPS & PIPELINES

ATB Capital Markets initiated coverage of AltaGas at ’Outperform’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures fell, with world stocks tumbling, as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in Britain threatened to torpedo markets' optimism over a vaccine-fuelled rebound in economic growth. The dollar index rose while gold prices reversed earlier gains as investors looked for safer assets. Oil prices tumbled on worries about a slower recovery in fuel demand.

