Energy Stocks Mixed on Hopes of U.S.-China Trade Deal

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to higher start, tracking gains in U.S. stock index futures as hopes of a trade deal between the U.S.-China as well as rising bets on a rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this week boosted investor sentiment, while lower oil prices capped a lid to the upside. Sector news is relatively light this morning ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are moderately lower in AM trading, as weak economic data out of China reinforced signs that its economy is slowing which could limit crude demand according to analysts. Still, traders were optimistic after the U.S. Trade Representative's office and China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday that the two countries were "close to finalizing" some parts of a trade agreement.

Natural gas futures are up ~2% this morning with the November contract expiring tomorrow. Futures were supported by updated forecasts models over the weekend which are trending colder starting the middle of November.

(Late Friday) Reuters - ExxonMobil is seeking a potential buyer for its roughly 60,000 barrel per day Billings, Montana refinery, according to three sources familiar with Exxon’s plans. Representatives for large refiners, including Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum, have toured the refinery, two of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the process is private. Ultimately a smaller refiner could be a more likely buyer of the plant, one of the sources said.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil have paid $1.7 million to Somalia to lease offshore blocks for 30 years. "Shell/Exxon Mobil have paid $1.7 million to Somalia as the preliminary rent for 30 years," SONNA reported. A Shell spokesman said that the payment was for retrospective charges and that operations on the blocks remain suspended in what is known as a force majeure.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Brazilian oil worker's federation FUP said it has recommended the unions representing workers at state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras call off a planned general strike after receiving a new contract proposal. Several unions had called for a general strike at Petrobras as part of contract negotiations, arguing the oil company was offering raises that were too low.

Susquehanna Financial Group downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Positive’.

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced that the Orca-1 exploration well has made a major gas discovery offshore Mauritania in the BirAllah area. The results continue the 100 percent success rate from nine wells targeting the inboard gas trend in Mauritania/Senegal. The Orca-1 well, which targeted a previously untested Albian play, exceeded pre-drill expectations encountering 36 meters of net gas pay in excellent quality reservoirs. In addition, the well extended the Cenomanian play fairway by confirming 11 meters of net gas pay in a down-structure position relative to the original Marsouin-1 discovery well, which was drilled on the crest of the anticline. The location of Orca-1, approximately 7.5 kilometers from the crest of the anticline, proved both the structural and stratigraphic trap of the Orca prospect, which we estimate has a mean gas initially in place (GIIP) of 13 TCF.

Press Release - Halliburton announced a multi-year agreement with Repsol to provide a cloud-based master data management solution for exploration and production (E&P) activities. The software as a service enables users to load, ingest, manage and access log, well and other E&P data across different locations for greater efficiency and productivity throughout Repsol’s asset portfolio.

Press Release - McDermott International announced substantial completion of PEMEX Exploracion y Produccion's Abkatun-A2 Platform. The production platform is located in Mexico's Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico. This milestone means the platform has now been turned over to the owner to begin commercial operations.

Press Release - Diamond Offshore Drilling reported 3Q’19 Total revenues of $254.02 million compared to $216.70 million in the previous quarter, Operating loss of $72.83 million compared to a loss of $111.50 million in the previous quarter, Adjusted operating loss of $70.29 million compared to a loss of $120.36 million in the previous quarter, Net loss of $95.12 million compared to a loss of $113.98 million in the previous quarter, Adjusted net loss of $92.80 million compared to a loss of $136.29 million in the previous quarter, Loss per diluted share of $0.69 compared to a loss of $0.83 in the previous quarter, and Adjusted loss per diluted share $0.67 compared to a loss of $0.99 in the previous quarter. As of October 1, 2019, the Company's total contracted backlog was $1.8 billion, including over $540 million of backlog secured year to date and excluding approximately a $130 million margin commitment from one of the Company's customers.

Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners has named H. Keith Jennings as the Partnership's Executive Vice President (EVP) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Jennings will assume EVP and CFO duties on January 1, 2020 following an orderly transition with the current EVP & CFO, West Griffin, who announced he will leave the organization effective January 1, 2020. As CFO, Jennings will help execute Calumet's ongoing transformation strategy to become a premier specialty products company. He will lead all treasury, accounting, tax, IT and capital market activities and be charged with managing the partnership's balance sheet and improving its corporate finance capabilities.

Reuters - Phillips 66 reported that an unknown issue caused flaring at Wilmington, California Refinery on Oct. 27. The Los Angeles Refinery comprises of two linked facilities about five miles apart in Carson and Wilmington. The former processes crude oil, while the latter upgrades the products.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Delek Logistics Partners declared its quarterly cash distribution for the third quarter 2019 of $0.88 per common limited partner unit, or $3.52 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents a 3.5 percent increase from the distribution for the second quarter 2019 of $0.85 per common limited partner unit ($3.40 per common limited partner unit annualized) and a 11.4 percent increase over Delek Logistics’ distribution for the third quarter 2018 of $0.79 per common limited partner unit ($3.16 per common limited partner unit annualized). The third quarter 2019 cash distribution is payable on November 12, 2019 to unitholders of record on November 4, 2019.

Press Release - Enterprise Products Partners reported 3Q’19 net income of $1.04 billion compared to $1.33 billion in 3Q’18. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 included unrealized mark-to-market losses of $86 million, or a loss of $0.04 per fully diluted unit, primarily related to activities to hedge interest rates for future issuances of debt. Net income for the third quarter of 2018 included unrealized mark-to-market gains of $204 million, or a gain of $0.09 per fully diluted unit, primarily from hedging activities related to our Midland-to-ECHO 1 crude oil pipeline. In addition, net income for the third quarter of 2019 also included non-cash, asset impairment and related charges of $39 million, or a loss of $0.02 per fully diluted unit. The company reported total gross operating margin of $2.0 billion for the third quarter of 2019 and $2.1 billion for the third quarter of 2018. Gross operating margin included net non-cash, mark-to-market gains of $9 million and $204 million in the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Phillips 66 Partners may offer and sell up to $250,000,000 in aggregate offering price of common units representing limited partner interests in Phillips 66 Partners LP from time to time in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined by market conditions and other factors at the time of our offerings.

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes were higher on hopes of a Sino-American trade-deal and strong U.S. corporate earnings. A glum profit outlook from HSBC weighed on European shares. China stocks ended higher, supported by gains in tech heavyweights and the Nikkei ticked up to a one-year high. The dollar was lower against a basket of six major currencies. Gold edged up as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision later in the week. Oil prices fell after strong gains last week. Alphabet, T-Mobile US and Akamai Technologies are scheduled to release their quarterly results after market.



