Energy stocks lift FTSE 100, Sainsbury surges

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

Jan 7 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 jumped on Thursday as energy stocks tracked strong gains in crude prices, while investor confidence was further bolstered by hopes of a bigger U.S. stimulus package under a Democrat administration.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE gained 0.8%, with BP BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L being the biggest boosts, while supermarket group Sainsbury SBRY.L was the top gainer on the index.

The supermarket owner gained 5.3% after it raised its full-year profit forecast as it benefited from COVID-19 restrictions that forced people to stay at home.

Global risk assets gained in anticipation of big borrowing and big spending under the Democrat administration which would help support economic growth at a time the coronavirus crisis continues to ravage several businesses globally. MKTS/GLOB

London-listed shares of Europe's largest low-cost carrier Ryanair RYA.L dropped 1.0% after it slashed its annual traffic forecast due to fresh lockdowns in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.