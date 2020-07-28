Energy stocks lift FTSE 100 as U.S. stimulus bets prop up oil

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

July 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday with energy stocks jumping as hopes of more U.S. stimulus to shore up a pandemic-hit economy propped up oil prices, while Card Factory rallied after posting higher sales following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The greeting card retailer CARDC.L surged 6.2% and was on course for its best day in more than a month as it said sales at its stores since they reopened had exceeded its expectations.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.4%, with BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L among the biggest boosts. O/R

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.7%, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight as U.S. Senate Republicans proposed a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package, paving the way for talks with Democrats.

"Traders remain cautiously perched ahead of what could be a whippy few weeks, especially if they finally see proof of U.S. production returning," said Stephen Innes, markets strategist at AxiCorp.

"And the moves could be exaggerated by summer trading conditions as liquidity will most likely taper into the August holiday season."

The FTSE 100 has struggled this month to build on a three-month rally as surging COVID-19 cases threaten a nascent economic recovery and marquee companies issue mixed forecasts for the year.

Consumer products maker Reckitt Benckiser Plc RB.L slipped 1.1% even as it reported better-than-expected quarterly results, while food-to-go retailer Greggs GRG.L shed 2.3% despite posting a jump in sales.

"Although people are slowly starting to return to shops, Greggs will almost certainly be suffering from so many individuals continuing to work from home rather than going back to the office," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Bank stocks .FTNMX8350 retreated as the Bank of England said it would assess whether to extend a suspension on payouts such as dividends and share buybacks by banks beyond the end of the year due to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.