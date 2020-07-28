Energy stocks lift FTSE 100 as stimulus bets prop up oil

BP

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday with energy stocks jumping as hopes of more U.S. stimulus to shore up a pandemic-hit economy propped up oil prices, while Greggs edged higher after signalling a pickup in trading.

FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.9%

The food-to-go retailer GRG.L added 1.3% as its sales surged 72% at company-managed stores in the most recent week following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.7%, with BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L being among the biggest boosts. O/R

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.9%, led by consumer discretionary, real estate and tech-related stocks.

Personal goods stocks .FTNMX3760 and banks .FTNMX8350 were among the few decliners in early trading.

