Energy stocks lift FTSE 100 as stimulus bets prop up oil

July 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday with energy stocks jumping as hopes of more U.S. stimulus to shore up a pandemic-hit economy propped up oil prices, while Greggs edged higher after signalling a pickup in trading.

The food-to-go retailer GRG.L added 1.3% as its sales surged 72% at company-managed stores in the most recent week following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.7%, with BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L being among the biggest boosts. O/R

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.9%, led by consumer discretionary, real estate and tech-related stocks.

Personal goods stocks .FTNMX3760 and banks .FTNMX8350 were among the few decliners in early trading.

