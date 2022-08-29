WDS

Energy stocks lift Australia shares on oil strength; Woodside Energy jumps

Contributor
Riya Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, led by gains in energy stocks on strong oil prices, while the country's biggest independent gas producer Woodside Energy Ltd posting a five-fold jump in first-half profit also aided sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.47% to 6,997.9 by 0125 GMT. The benchmark settled 2% lower on Monday.

Leading the charge, energy shares .AXEJ gained 2.8% buoyed by oil prices settling up more than 4% overnight, as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong U.S. dollar and a dire outlook for U.S. growth. O/R

Shares of Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX climbed 3.8% to hit a more than three-year high, after the independent gas producer tripled its interim dividend payout after posting a five-fold jump in its first-half profit.

Energy heavyweight Santos Ltd STO.AX gained 2.8% on soaring oil prices, as the energy producer announced extension of its two syndicated bank loan facilities totalling $1.25 billion.

In a slew of earnings updates, Bubs Australia BUB.AX skidded 3.3% despite the infant formula products maker posting record revenues, while Healius HLS.AX climbed 1.8% after the healthcare services firm lifted its dividend.

Financials .AXFJ gained 0.9%, with all of the so-called "Big Four" banks trading in the positive territory.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks .AXIJ were up 0.8%, despite a decline on Wall Street on fears over aggressive rate hikes, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX gaining 1.4% at A$98.87. .N

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.74% to 11,592.2.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

