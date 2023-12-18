Energy stocks lift Australia shares as investor optimism sustains

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares recovered on Tuesday led by energy stocks, as investors absorbed mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about interest rate cut expectations in 2024.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.2% to 7,438.8 by 2320 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Monday.

Starting last week, a number of Fed officials made comments that watered down expectations of how abruptly the U.S. central bank would pivot to rate cuts.

These comments landed after investors celebrated the dovish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell when the central bank's year-end monetary policy meeting ended with a rate hold and signals of rate cuts in 2024.

In Sydney, energy stocks .AXEJ drove gains on the benchmark, jumping 0.9%, in line with global gains in oil prices. O/R

Shares of top energy firms Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX were up 1.0% and 0.3%, respectively.

Gold index .AXGD was up 0.6% as bullion prices rose, with shares of Northern Star Resources NST.AX up 0.8. GOL/

The heavyweight mining index .AXMM inched up 0.2%, with Fortescue FMG.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rising 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ followed the upward move on the benchmark and climbed 0.2%, tracking overnight gains in their Wall Street peers. Shares of Xero XRO.AX traded 1.5% higher.

Azure Minerals AZS.AX rose as much as 2.2% after the lithium developer received a sweetened takeover offer from Chile's SQM SQMA.SN and Hancock Prospecting, implying an equity value of A$1.70 billion ($1.14 billion) for Azure.

Investors now await U.S. data on core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index due on Dec. 22 for cues about the Fed's future policy decisions.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 traded marginally higher by 0.1% to 11,553.1.

($1 = 1.4916 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

