Energy stocks help TSX rise after sharp pullback

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Tuesday following its worst day in nearly four months, helped by gains in energy shares that tracked a rise in oil prices.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 25.68 points, or 0.15%, at 17,468.2.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.