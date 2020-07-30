Energy Stocks Driven By Weakness in Oil Prices, Broader Index

THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2020

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to sell-off this morning, driven by weakness in broader index futures and lower oil prices. The earnings train picks up steam this morning with a slew of E&Ps, services, drillers and pipelines reporting quarterly results.

Oil prices fell on Thursday, as surging coronavirus infections around the world threatened to jeopardize a recovery in fuel demand just as major oil producers are set to raise output. The most-active Brent crude contract for October fell about 1.5% this morning, while WTI crude oil futures were down 1.7%, at $40.57 a barrel. Both benchmark contracts rose on Wednesday after the EIA reported the largest one-week fall in crude stocks since December. "The recent resurgence of the coronavirus is an ominous sign that the upside is limited in the immediate future," Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM said.

Natural gas futures eased on Thursday on expectations power generators will burn less gas next week as cooling demand drops as the weather turns milder. That price decline came ahead of a report expected to show a smaller-than-usual storage build last week, when consumers were still cranking up their air conditioners to escape a heat wave that has blanketed much of the country since late June. Analysts said U.S. utilities injected 26 bcf of gas into storage in the week ended July 24. That compares with an increase of 56 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 33 bcf.

US INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Chevron U.S.A, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron, and Algonquin Power & Utilities announced an agreement seeking to co-develop renewable power projects that will provide electricity to strategic assets across Chevron's global portfolio. Under the four-year agreement, Chevron plans to generate more than 500 megawatts (MW) of its existing and future electricity demand from renewable sources.

Press Release - The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents ($1.29) per share, payable September 10, 2020, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business August 19, 2020.

Press Release - The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil declared a cash dividend of $0.87 cents per share on the Common Stock, payable on September 10, 2020 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on August 13, 2020.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Eni announced further spending cuts and rejigged its dividend policy after swinging to an adjusted net loss in the second quarter as the coronavirus crisis saps demand and undermines prices. Eni, which had already flagged asset writedowns for the period, reported an adjusted net loss of 714 million euros ($839 million) in the second quarter from a profit of 562 million euros a year earlier. It said it would cut costs and investments to the tune of 8 billion euros in the next four years.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Petrobras said it could receive 16.9 billion reais ($3.27 billion) after a favorable tax ruling found it had over-paid to so-called PIS and Cofins taxes.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Petrobras has agreed to pay 950 million reais ($184 million) to its pension fund Petros to settle a dispute over investments at drillship company Sete Brasil.

Press Release – Royal Dutch Shell reported Income attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders was a loss of $18.1 billion for the second quarter 2020, which included an impairment charge of $16.8 billion post-tax ($22.3 billion pre-tax), as a result of revised medium- and longterm price and refining margin outlook assumptions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic conditions as well as energy market demand and supply fundamentals. Second quarter 2020 results reflected lower realised prices for oil, LNG and gas, lower realised refining margins, Oil Products sales volumes and higher well write-offs, compared with the second quarter 2019. This was partly offset by very strong crude and oil products trading and optimisation results as well as lower operating expenses. Adjusted Earnings were $0.6 billion for the second quarter 2020, reflecting lower realised prices for oil, LNG and gas, lower realised refining margins, Oil Products sales volumes and higher well write-offs, compared with the second quarter 2019.

Reuters - Total has launched calls for tenders for its Uganda onshore oil project for the next quarter and plans to sanction the project as soon as possible.

Reuters - Total said its 58%-owned affiliate Total Gabon had agreed to sell its stakes in seven oil fields off the coast of Gabon, as well as stakes in the Cap Lopez oil terminal, to rival Perenco. Total added on Thursday that Perenco will pay between $290 million and $350 million for those assets, depending on future Brent prices. It said it remained committed to Gabon.

Press Release - The Board of Directors of Total met on July 29, 2020, and declared the distribution of the second 2020 interim dividend at €0.66/share, stable compared to the first 2020 interim dividend.

Reuters - Total reported a 96% fall in second-quarter net profit to $126 million on Thursday as the coronavirus knocked oil prices and demand but said it would maintain its dividend. Total said its cash flow from operations fell 44% to $3.47 billion, but its adjusted net income was positive and its gearing was under control.

Press Release - Total and Apache have made a significant third discovery with the Kwaskwasi-1 well, in Block 58 off the coast of Suriname. This follows previous discoveries at Maka Central in January and Sapakara West in April.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Husky Energy recorded funds from operations of $18 million in the second quarter. Cash flow from operating activities, which includes changes in non-cash working capital, was a loss of $10 million. The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. The dividend will be payable October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Antero Resources announced its second quarter 2020 financial and operational results. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Antero reported a GAAP net loss of $463 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $42 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The decrease compared to the year ago period is attributable to lower commodity pricing. Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP measure) was $99 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $76 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019, or $0.25 per diluted share.

Stifel upgraded Apache to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Press Release - Total and Apache have made a significant third discovery with the Kwaskwasi-1 well, in Block 58 off the coast of Suriname. This follows previous discoveries at Maka Central in January and Sapakara West in April.

Press Release - Apache announced its financial and operational results for the second-quarter 2020. Apache reported a loss of $386 million or $1.02 per diluted common share during the second-quarter 2020. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, Apache reported a second-quarter loss of $281 million, or $0.74 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter was $84 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was $235 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 27, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2020.

Scotiabank suspended coverage of Centennial Resource Development, Chesapeake Energy, Callon Petroleum Company, Diamondback Energy, HighPoint Resources, Laredo Petroleum, Matador Resources, PDC Energy, Inc., Parsley Energy, QEP Resources, SM Energy Company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, WPX Energy, and Cimarex Energy Co.

Press Release - CNX Resources reported a net loss attributable to CNX shareholders of $146 million, or a loss of $0.78 per diluted share, including an unrealized loss on commodity derivative instruments of $206 million. Its adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $24 million.

Press Release - Solaris Water Midstream announced the company has expanded its existing joint venture with Concho Resources. Solaris Water and Concho have extended and increased the scope of their long-term produced water management agreement, which previously covered all of Concho’s acreage in Eddy County, New Mexico, to also include all of Concho’s acreage in Lea County, New Mexico. Under the terms of the agreement, Solaris Water now manages Concho’s produced water gathering, transportation, disposal and recycling for a 2.3 million-acre area of mutual interest located in Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Press Release - Concho Resources reported financial and operating results for second-quarter 2020. Net loss for second-quarter 2020 was $435 million, or $2.23 per share. Generated cash flow from operating activities of $689 million. Operating cash flow before working capital changes (non-GAAP) totaled $550 million, exceeding capital expenditures of $312 million and resulting in $238 million of free cash flow (non-GAAP).

Press Release - ConocoPhillips reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.3 billion, or $0.24 per share, compared with second-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.6 billion, or $1.40 per share. Excluding special items, second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings were a loss of $1.0 billion, or ($0.92) per share, compared with second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.1 billion, or $1.01 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily due to a realized gain on the completion of the Australia-West divestiture and an unrealized gain on Cenovus Energy equity. Cash provided by operating activities was $0.2 billion. Excluding working capital, cash from operations (CFO) was $0.7 billion. The company funded $0.9 billion of capital expenditures and investments and distributed $0.5 billion in dividends.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - QEP Resources reported second quarter 2020 financial and operating results and provided an update to its 2020 plan in response to current market conditions. The Company reported a net loss of $184.4 million in the second quarter 2020, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared with net income of $48.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2019. The $233.2 million decrease was primarily due to a $273.6 million increase in unrealized derivative losses, partially offset by a $83.3 million increase in income tax benefit.

Press Release - WPX Energy reported an unaudited second-quarter loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $414 million, or a loss of $0.74 per share on a diluted basis. The loss was driven by a $275 million net loss on derivatives primarily from non-cash forward mark-to-market changes in the company’s hedge book and lower overall commodity prices. As underlying forward commodity prices began to improve in the quarter, the value of hedging contracts was reduced from levels recorded at March 31.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Athabasca Oil reported its operating and consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Its Q2 operating income was $6.2 million with financial results impacted by realized price declines related to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Baytex Energy reported its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. It delivered adjusted funds flow of $18 million ($0.03 per basic share).

Press Release - Crescent Point Energy is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company's Board of Directors is also pleased to announce the appointment of a new director. Adjusted funds flow totaled $109.0 million during second quarter 2020, or $0.21 per share diluted. The company also appointed Myron Stadnyk to the Board who brings significant business and industry experience.

Press Release - Crescent Point Energy announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CDN $0.0025 per share to be paid on October 1, 2020 for shareholders of record on September 15, 2020.

Press Release - Obsidian Energy is pleased to announce our second quarter 2020 financial and operational results. FFO in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $25 million ($0.34 per share) compared to $37 million ($0.51 per share) for the first quarter of 2020 and $41 million ($0.56 per share) for the second quarter of 2019. The decline from the first quarter of 2020 is mainly due to lower crude oil prices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated demand implications. This was partially offset by a lower cost structure as the Company implemented several measures to further reduce Opex, transportation and G&A costs. Net loss was $22 million ($0.30 per share) during the second quarter of 2020 which can be attributed to lower revenues primarily due to lower crude oil prices from the COVID-19 pandemic. This was partially offset by a lower cost structure as the Company implemented a number of cost reduction measures.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Tourmaline Oil is pleased to release operating and financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of 2020. Q2 2020 cash flow was $225.2 million ($0.83/diluted share) on Q2 EP capital spending of $95.6 million, essentially flat to Q2 2019 cash flow of $226.5 million, despite a very challenging oil and liquid price environment in the second quarter of 2020. Q2 2020 net earnings were $20.1 million ($0.07/diluted share) underscoring the low-cost, profitable nature of Tourmaline's core EP business.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - TORC Oil & Gas announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Generated cash flow was $5.7 million relative to $47.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $81.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. In addition, generated cash flow per share was $0.03 as compared to $0.21 in the first quarter of 2020 and $0.37 in the second quarter of 2019. TORC's dividend is reviewed regularly with the Board of Directors and is an important component of TORC's overall long-term strategy. With the crude oil market experiencing a significant and rapid decline in world prices resulting from severe dynamics coinciding with significant impacts to both supply and demand uncertainty, TORC elected to temporarily suspend the monthly dividend during the second quarter.

Press Release - Whitecap Resources is pleased to report its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Whitecap generated funds flow of $78.1 million and invested $21.3 million on our assets resulting in free funds flow of $56.8 million.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Calfrac Well Services announced its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $91.4 million, a decrease of 79 percent from the same period in 2019. Net loss was $277.3 million or $1.91 per share diluted compared to a net loss of $41.0 or $0.28 per share diluted in the same period last year. The Company recorded an impairment of property, plant and equipment (PP&E) and inventory of $201.6 million during the second quarter in 2020. In addition, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Portzamparc downgraded CGG to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Press Release - Fluor announced that it was given full notice to proceed by Gold Fields for its Salares Norte open pit gold mine in Chile. Fluor booked its portion of the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2020.

Press Release - Halliburton announced the creation of Halliburton Labs – a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and industrial labs come together to advance cleaner, affordable energy. Halliburton Labs, led by Executive Director Scott Gale, will accelerate the growth of innovative, early-stage companies by providing access to Halliburton’s lab facilities, technical expertise and business network.

Press Release - Kirby announced net earnings attributable to Kirby for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $25.0 million, or $0.42 per share, compared with net earnings of $47.3 million or $0.79 per share for the 2019 second quarter. Consolidated revenues for the 2020 second quarter were $541.2 million compared with $771.0 million reported for the 2019 second quarter.

Press Release - Oceaneering International reported a net loss of $24.8 million, or $(0.25) per share, on revenue of $427 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net loss was $14.2 million, or $(0.14) per share, reflecting the impact of $9.6 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with restructuring expenses and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $3.3 million of other discrete tax adjustments.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Oil States International reported a net loss of $24.6 million, or $0.41 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, on revenues of $146.2 million. Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) was a loss of $4.5 million. Excluding $5.4 million of severance and downsizing charges incurred during the quarter, Consolidated EBITDA totaled $0.9 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Shawcor announced that it has entered into an amending agreement with its existing syndicate of lenders under its credit facility that provides covenant relief through December 31, 2021.

Press Release - TechnipFMC reported second quarter 2020 results. Total Company revenue was $3,158.5 million. Net income was $11.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. These results included after-tax charges and credits totaling $30.5 million of expense, or $0.06 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $42.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Transocean reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $497 million, $0.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Second quarter 2020 results included net unfavorable items of $496 million, or $0.81 per diluted share.

REFINERS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum restarted the hydrocracker and largest reformer at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas.

Press Release - Valero Energy reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $1.3 billion, or $3.07 per share, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $612 million, or $1.47 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $504 million, or $1.25 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to second quarter 2019 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $665 million, or $1.60 per share. Second quarter 2020 adjusted results exclude the benefit from an after-tax lower of cost or market, or LCM, inventory valuation adjustment of $1.8 billion. Valero returned $400 million to stockholders through dividends in the second quarter of 2020, resulting in a year-to-date payout of 96 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - AltaGas reported second quarter 2020 financial results and provided an update on its operations and outlook, inclusive of COVID-19 considerations. Normalized EBITDA1 was $206 million for the second quarter. Excluding the $29 million reduction in normalized EBITDA as a result of the asset sales in 2019, second quarter normalized EBITDA would have increased 13 percent as compared to the second quarter of 2019. Normalized net income1 was $17 million ($0.06 per share) compared to $1 million ($0.01 per share) in the second quarter of 2019. Net income applicable to common shares was $21 million ($0.08 per share) compared to $41 million ($0.15 per share) in the second quarter of 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Brooge Energy through its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE, announced the appointment of Mr. Abu Bakar Chowdhury, independent director of Brooge Energy Limited, as Chairman of the Audit Committee effective immediately. Mr. Chowdhury has replaced Mr. Saeb El-Zein who has resigned as Chairman and member of the Audit Committee and from the Board of Directors due to personal reasons. Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, an independent director and Chairman of the Board of Directors, has joined the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee is now comprised of Mr. Chowdhury, Dr. Al Assaf and Dr. Simon Madgwick each of whom are both “independent directors” as defined for Audit Committee members under NASDAQ listing standard and the rules and regulations of the SEC and “financially literate,” as defined under NASDAQ’s listing standards.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Energy Transfer said fire crews were containing a fire caused after a contractor struck an underground pipeline at its Mont Belvieu, Texas, natural gas facility.

Press Release - Magellan Midstream Partners reported net income of $133.8 million for second quarter 2020 compared to $253.7 million for second quarter 2019. The decrease in second-quarter 2020 net income was primarily driven by reduced demand for refined products due to travel and economic restrictions related to COVID-19 and the negative impact of the lower commodity price environment on various aspects of the partnership's business.

Press Release - TC Energy announced that it will proceed with the Elwood Power/ANR Horsepower Replacement Project that will replace, upgrade and modernize certain facilities along a highly utilized section of its ANR Pipeline Company (ANR) natural gas transmission system. Under a long-term agreement, ANR would provide up to 125,000 Dth/d of firm transportation service to an existing power plant.

Press Release - TC Energy announced net income attributable to common shares for second quarter 2020 of $1.3 billion or $1.36 per share compared to net income of $1.1 billion or $1.21 per share for the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income attributable to common shares was $2.4 billion or $2.59 per share compared to net income of $2.1 billion or $2.30 per share for the same period in 2019. Comparable earnings for second quarter 2020 were $863 million or $0.92 per common share compared to $924 million or $1.00 per common share in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, comparable earnings were $2.0 billion or $2.10 per common share compared to $1.9 billion or $2.07 per common share for the same period in 2019. TC Energy's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, equivalent to $3.24 per common share on an annualized basis.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell on a plunge second quarter GDR. European equities were down after dismal earnings reports and weaker-than-expected German GDP data. Asian shares ended in the red. The dollar index edged higher, while gold dropped. Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook are scheduled to report their results after the closing bell

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.