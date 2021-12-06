Energy stocks drive Australia shares higher as Omicron worries abate

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, powered by gains in energy stocks after oil prices climbed overnight on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.7% at 7,292.0 by 1136 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.05% higher on Monday.

Investors were also awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision later in the day, where it is expected to hold the cash rate at a record low.

Grocery distributor Metcash MTS.AX, up over 3%, was one of the top gainers on the benchmark for the second straight session, after a solid half-year earnings report on Monday.

Among sub-indexes, energy stocks .AXEJ led gains with a 1% jump after oil prices rebounded nearly 5% overnight. Beach Energy Ltd BPT.AX was the top gainer, up 3.21%, followed by Oil Search Ltd OSH.AX, rising 2.39​%. O/R

Oil Search was also boosted by an exchange filing saying that its proxy votes came heavily in favour of its A$8.8 billion ($6.21 billion) buyout bid by Santos STO.AX.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 0.82% led by Tyro Payments Ltd TYR.AX, up 4.48%, followed by NEXTDC Ltd NXT.AX, gaining 2.63%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ rose 0.46% led by Zip Co Ltd Z1P.AX, up 4.15%, followed by Bank of Queensland Ltd BOQ.AX, gaining 2.83%.

Bank of Queensland said that its expenses for the year would be about 1% lower, as it focuses on cutting costs.

In New Zealand, the benchmark .NZ50 rose 0.6% to 12,671.47. The top gainer was SKY Network Television Ltd SKT.NZ, up 13.14%, after it raised its full-year profit outlook and signalled cost cuts.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.