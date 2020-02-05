Energy Stocks Are Shooting Higher in Relief Rally

The stocks have been slumping both because of a glut of oil and because of the coronavirus.

Energy stocks have been slumping all year, first because of a glut of oil and then because of the coronavirus. But Wednesday brought an enormous relief rally, sending stocks sharply higher.

The surge came amid a broader market rally that appeared to be caused by China’s aggressive efforts to prop up its economy as the virus spreads.

The S&P 500 Energy sector shot 3.8% higher in midday trading, its best performance in more than a year. The increase comes after months of weak performance for energy stocks, which now make up less than 5% of the S&P 500 after accounting for more than 10% a decade ago.

Oil stocks rode higher along with crude prices. Brent crude was up 3.5% to $55.71. West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, was up 3.4% to $51.30. Just a few days ago, oil had fallen into a bear market as the coronavirus spread, raising concern about damage to both the world economy and energy demand.

Some segments of the energy sector were making even bigger gains. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (ticker: XOP), which tracks oil and gas producers, was up 5.7% in midday trading.

An array of oil companies surged.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL), a producer with a high debt load, rose 11%. But other producers whose balance sheets are considered stronger were also rising. EOG Resources (EOG) was up 5.5% and Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose 4.6%. Even refiners—which often move inversely to crude prices—were doing well. Valero Energy (VLO) rose 3.3%.

