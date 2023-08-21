Energy Stocks Aid FTSE 100 Gains

(RTTNews) - FTSE 100 of the London Stock Exchange gained more than a quarter percent in the day's trading amidst a surge in energy prices that lifted energy stocks.

FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,315.97 and 7,259.54 versus the previous day's closing level of 7,262.43.

The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,281.64, up 0.26 percent on an overnight basis.

In the 100-scrip index, 52 are trading in the overnight red zone.

Intercontinental Hotels Group gained more than 2 percent. Tesco, Convatec Group and BP added more than 1.5 percent. Shell also added a little over 1 percent.

Taylor Wimpey declined 3.8 percent. Ocado Group lost 3.3 percent. Persimmon and Berkeley Group Holdings dropped more than 2.5 percent.

Amidst the Dollar's weakness that caused the Dollar Index to shed 0.13 percent, the GBP/USD pair increased 0.12 percent overnight to 1.2750.

Pricing in the hawkish comments from Fed officials, bond yields hardened across regions. Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds also hardened in tandem, rising to 4.7495 percent from 4.676 percent a day earlier, recording an overnight surge of 1.74 percent.

