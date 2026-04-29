Energy Stock Showdown: NextEra or Duke Energy -- Which One Wins Right Now?

Key Points

There's more to the energy market than just oil.

NextEra Energy and Duke Energy have full, diversified energy portfolios.

One offers more stock price appreciation potential, while the other is a reliable dividend payer.

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Oil prices keep making the headlines each day, but there's much more to the energy sector and energy investments. There are companies positioned to meet different power needs with a variety of resources, ranging from natural gas to nuclear energy to battery storage.

That diversification not only helps meet increasing power demand, but also helps offset potential slowdowns in any one particular business segment.

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That diversification makes both NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) intriguing energy stocks to consider.

A utility powerhouse with a growing nuclear fleet

A unique aspect of NextEra is that it generates revenue from both regulated and non-regulated businesses. Regulated businesses tend to offer stability, as there is constant demand, but they can also face revenue constraints.

NextEra's subsidiary, Florida Power & Light (FPL), shows that the business model is not a hindrance at all, as FPL delivers consistent, reliable cash flow. The subsidiary generated net income of a little over $5 billion in 2025, up from $4.5 billion in 2024.

Looking at some of its other operations, its nuclear energy segment has seven units in operation, and Alphabet signed a 25-year agreement with NextEra to purchase carbon-free nuclear energy from a plant in Iowa. The plant was shut down in 2020, but NextEra expects it to be up and running by early 2029. It also has long-term contracted businesses in gas generation, storage, and renewables.

A full energy portfolio

Like NextEra, Duke Energy has a regulated utility business, offering energy services to over 7 million customers, as well as retail natural gas services to 1.5 million customers.

For its nuclear energy endeavors, Duke operates 11 units across North Carolina and South Carolina, which the company says generate about half of the electricity for its customers in those states.

It also announced in January that it had a battery energy storage system operational at a former coal plant. "Utility-scale battery systems are particularly useful for cold winter mornings before the sun comes up, filling the gap before solar generation is available," the company said in its press release. Its portfolio also includes solar, hydroelectric, biopower, and the conversion of landfill methane into power.

How to determine a winner from the energy stock showdown

Picking a winner comes down to what an individual investor is seeking for their portfolio. For those looking to boost income generation, Duke offers a dividend yield of 3.3%, while NextEra's is 2.5%. Duke has also reliably paid that dividend for 100 consecutive years.

For investors seeking more stock price appreciation, NextEra may be the better fit. Shares are up roughly 43% over the last year, while the Duke Energy stock price has climbed a little over 5% during the same time.

A forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.1 for NextEra, compared to Duke's 19.1, suggests investors expect more earnings growth from NextEra and are willing to pay up for the stock. That said, when both stocks have been down over the last five years, NextEra shares were hit harder, so NextEra's upside also comes with seemingly more downside.

Both companies can fit into a portfolio, but the winner for conservative, income-seeking investors is Duke Energy. The winner for more aggressive investors who favor stock price appreciation is NextEra Energy.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Duke Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.