Star Peak Energy Transition, a blank check company formed by Magnetar Capital and the co-founder of Triangle Peak Partners targeting the energy industry, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $350 million in an initial public offering.



The Evanston, IL-based company plans to raise $350 million by offering 35 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed price, Star Peak Energy Transition would command a market value of $438 million.



The company is led by CEO Eric Scheyer, a Partner at Magnetar Capital and Head of the Magnetar Energy & Infrastructure Group, and Chairman Michael Morgan, the co-founder and CEO of asset management firm Triangle Peak Partners. The company plans to target businesses seeking to be a market leader in and/or benefit from the increasing global initiatives to improve the efficiency of our energy ecosystems and reduce emissions, which it refers to as the "Energy Transition."



Star Peak Energy Transition was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol STPK.U. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Energy SPAC Star Peak Energy Transition files for a $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

