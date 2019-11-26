IPOs
Energy SPAC Alussa Energy Acquisition prices upsized $250 million IPO at $10

Alussa Energy Acquisition, a blank check company targeting oil and gas E&amp;Ps and midstream businesses, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10 to command a market value of $306 million. The company originally planned to raise $225 million. The sponsor had indicated an interest in purchasing $11 million worth of units in the offering.&nbsp;Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.

Alussa Energy Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ALUS.U. BTIG acted as a lead manager on the deal.

