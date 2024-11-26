Energy S.p.A. Boosts Identity with Subsidiary Rebranding

Energy SpA (IT:ENY) has released an update.
Energy S.p.A. has announced a strategic rebranding of its subsidiary, changing its name from Enermore S.r.l. to EnergyOnSite S.r.l., to enhance group identity and strengthen synergies within its operations. This move is part of a broader strategy to consolidate expertise in energy storage solutions, reflecting the company’s commitment to meeting the growing demands of the energy sector.
