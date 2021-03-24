Energy Shares Lift Canadian Market

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market remains firmly up in positive territory a little past noon on Wednesday, riding on strong gains in energy shares after crude oil prices rebounded from recent sharp losses.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 109.06 points or 0.58% at 18,778.86 about half an hour past noon.

The Capped Energy Index is surging up 4.4%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is up nearly 8%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are gaining 4.5 to 6.3%.

Several other stocks, including Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) are also up with strong gains.

Air Canada (AC.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are among the notable gainers from other sectors.

Technology stocks Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) are down 2 to 3.4%. Kinaxis (KXS.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) are also down sharply.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $18.9 million for the quarter ended December 2020, down 20.6% from net earnings of $23.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.88 in the December 2020 quarter, down 26.1% from $1.19 a year ago. The stock is down by about 2%.

On the economic front, Canada's manufacturing sales fell 1% from a month earlier in February, following a 3.1% rise in the previous month, according to a flash estimate. It is the strongest decrease in manufacturing sales since last August.

