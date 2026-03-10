This Energy Services Stock Up Nearly 100% Got a $36 Million Institutional Bet Last Quarter

Key Points

Goodlander Investment Management bought 1,950,000 shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value rose by $35,997,000 as a result.

Liberty Energy is now a significant holding within the fund’s top five positions by value.

On February 17, 2026, Goodlander Investment Management disclosed a new position in Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT), acquiring 1,950,000 shares in an estimated $35,997,000 trade.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Goodlander Investment Management established a new stake in Liberty Energy, purchasing 1,950,000 shares. The firm’s quarter-end position in Liberty Energy was valued at $35,997,000.

What else to know

This was a new position for Goodlander Investment Management and represents 13.75% of its $261.83 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:SEI: $44.13 million (16.9% of AUM) NYSE:MTZ: $36.95 million (14.1% of AUM) NYSE:EME: $36.71 million (14.0% of AUM) NYSE:LBRT: $36.00 million (13.8% of AUM) NYSE:GEV: $29.41 million (11.2% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares of Liberty Energy were priced at $28.32, up 96% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 21% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Tuesday) $28.32 Market capitalization $4.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.01 billion Net income (TTM) $147.87 million

Company snapshot

Liberty Energy provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline services, proppant delivery, and related technologies to oil and gas exploration companies in North America.

The firm serves onshore oil and natural gas producers, with a strong presence in major U.S. shale basins including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Denver-Julesburg, Williston, and Powder River Basins.

Liberty Energy leverages its integrated business model and strategic basin footprint to deliver high-value completion services for North American oil and gas producers, providing a competitive advantage in servicing leading energy customers.

What this transaction means for investors

Shares of Liberty Energy have been on an absolute tear this past year, and while that may have certainly caught the attention of Goodlander, it’s important to note that much of the stock surge has been this year, with shares climbing about 50% since the end of last quarter.



That means the bet has potentially paid off well, and recent results shed some light as to why. Liberty Energy generated roughly $4 billion in revenue in 2025 with $148 million in net income and $634 million in adjusted EBITDA, highlighting the earnings power that completion services can produce during periods of steady drilling activity. Fourth-quarter revenue alone reached about $1 billion, reflecting stable demand for its services across major shale basins.



The company is also expanding beyond traditional oilfield services. Its Liberty Power Innovations platform is pushing into distributed power solutions and energy infrastructure projects tied to data centers and industrial users, suggesting a longer runway than typical shale service providers.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EMCOR Group and GE Vernova. The Motley Fool recommends MasTec. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

