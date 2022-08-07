Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ:ESOA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Energy Services of America's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Energy Services of America had debt of US$13.0m at the end of March 2022, a reduction from US$23.2m over a year. However, it does have US$8.36m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$4.62m.

NasdaqCM:ESOA Debt to Equity History August 7th 2022

How Strong Is Energy Services of America's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Energy Services of America had liabilities of US$22.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$10.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$8.36m as well as receivables valued at US$26.2m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$2.12m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Energy Services of America has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Energy Services of America's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.54 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.7 times last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Importantly, Energy Services of America's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 25% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Energy Services of America's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Energy Services of America actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Energy Services of America's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But we must concede we find its EBIT growth rate has the opposite effect. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Energy Services of America can handle its debt fairly comfortably. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 4 warning signs with Energy Services of America , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

