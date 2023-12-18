Energy Services Of America FY23 Profit Soars

(RTTNews) - Energy Services of America Corp. (ESOA) Monday reported a surge in profit for fiscal year 2023, mainly due to higher revenue.

Profit for the year ending on September 30, 2023, stood at $7.4 million or $0.44 a share, compared to $3.8 million or $0.24 a share last year.

On an adjusted basis, EBITDA totalled $20.8 million versus $12.5 million last year.

Revenue increased to $304.1 million, from last year's $197.6 million.

Currently, Energy Services' stock is climbing 31.14%, to $4.59 on the Nasdaq.

