News & Insights

Markets
ESOA

Energy Services Of America FY23 Profit Soars

December 18, 2023 — 10:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Energy Services of America Corp. (ESOA) Monday reported a surge in profit for fiscal year 2023, mainly due to higher revenue.

Profit for the year ending on September 30, 2023, stood at $7.4 million or $0.44 a share, compared to $3.8 million or $0.24 a share last year.

On an adjusted basis, EBITDA totalled $20.8 million versus $12.5 million last year.

Revenue increased to $304.1 million, from last year's $197.6 million.

Currently, Energy Services' stock is climbing 31.14%, to $4.59 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESOA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.