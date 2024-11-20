Energy Services of America initiates quarterly dividend of 3c per share

Energy Services of America (ESOA) announced that the company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 3c per common share payable on January 2, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024. Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. “The Board of Directors of Energy Services believes that the best way to show our appreciation and commitment to the company’s shareholders is to increase last year’s 6c cash dividend to 12c by beginning a 3c per share quarterly dividend.”

