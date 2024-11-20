News & Insights

Stocks
ESOA

Energy Services of America initiates quarterly dividend of 3c per share

November 20, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Energy Services of America (ESOA) announced that the company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 3c per common share payable on January 2, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024. Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. “The Board of Directors of Energy Services believes that the best way to show our appreciation and commitment to the company’s shareholders is to increase last year’s 6c cash dividend to 12c by beginning a 3c per share quarterly dividend.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ESOA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESOA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.