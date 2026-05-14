Energy Services of America (ESOA) Price Target Increased by 19.05% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Energy Services of America (NasdaqCM:ESOA) has been revised to $25.50 / share. This is an increase of 19.05% from the prior estimate of $21.42 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.79% from the latest reported closing price of $16.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Services of America. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 37.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESOA is 0.04%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.57% to 8,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 679K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 587K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.

Needham Investment Management holds 585K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 40.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESOA by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Stokes Family Office holds 462K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESOA by 81.27% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 328K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares , representing a decrease of 27.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESOA by 38.15% over the last quarter.

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